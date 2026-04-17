icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "Hope to come back stronger": Delhi Capitals' Nigam on back-to-back losses

"Hope to come back stronger": Delhi Capitals' Nigam on back-to-back losses

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:55 PM Apr 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Since his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season last year, Vipraj Nigam has become a vital player in the Delhi Capitals' side, forming a lethal spin trio with Captain Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. DC have suffered losses in their last two games, but the young all-rounder believes the team's morale is high.

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals are searching for their maiden IPL title this year, and after starting the 2026 season with a couple of wins, the Axar Patel-led side suffered back-to-back losses against GT and CSK, and currently stand in fifth place in the points table.

Advertisement

Speaking on the 'JioStar Press Room', Nigam talked about the team's morale after two back-to-back losses in the IPL 2026.

Advertisement

"The morale is still high. Yes, we lost the last two games, but we analysed where we went wrong and the mistakes we made. We have had almost a week since our last game, so we have had time to work on those areas we need to improve and hopefully, come back stronger from the next game onwards. The team's environment is also very good. All the senior players, coaching staff, and everyone have given the players the freedom to express themselves. So, no one is feeling that pressure, because we know we are playing good cricket, but just need those little improvements," he said.

The 21-year-old all-rounder also spoke about the changes and improvements he has witnessed since his IPL debut in 2025.

Advertisement

"There are a lot of changes which I can see. I played the entire domestic season for Uttar Pradesh and also played India A matches. So, the learnings from the IPL last year, I took them back to domestic cricket. India A was another huge learning experience and great exposure to a new dressing room, some new players, and some of India's top players already playing international cricket. Sharing the dressing room with them, learning a few new skills, and trying to add a few to my skillset was a good experience. So, in all the tournaments I played before coming into the IPL, and during the practice sessions, I tried to apply that," he said.

Nigam has taken 12 wickets so far in his IPL career, representing the Capitals. He has also made 154 runs with the bat.

"Axar Patel, KL Rahul, the entire coaching staff, I have never felt that someone is treating me like I am inexperienced or lacks skills. From last year till now, in all the matches I have played, everyone has always backed me and helped me learn how to react in pressure situations and how to be more involved in the game. I could always go back and talk to them and clear things up if I had any doubts. So, everyone has been really supportive," he said.

Delhi Capitals will clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next IPL match on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts