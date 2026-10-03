“Hopeful India will win 2027 World Cup”: Ishan Kishan’s father hails Asian Games gold triumph  

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 3 (ANI): Ishan Kishan’s father, Pranav Kumar Pandey, congratulated the Indian team on winning the Asian Games gold medal, crediting the players’ hard work for the achievement.

He said the team understands how to handle pressure at the international level and revealed that the family avoids discussing cricket around match days. Pandey also expressed hope that India will win the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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"Huge congratulations to all the players as well; it is the result of their hard work that we’ve brought home another gold medal... For us, every match is high-stakes; in cricket, every single match is crucial. You never know whose day it will be... There is always some pressure, but since they are playing at the international level, they know how to handle it. We weren't overly worried; to us, it was just another match, much like any other... We don't talk about cricket at all; if there’s a match on that day, we certainly don't discuss it. We do talk the night before, but not about cricket, since they are already immersed in that field and constantly discussing the sport. It wouldn't make sense for me to chime in with cricket talk when all the coaches are right there; what would I have to add... We are hopeful, and we tell everyone else to be hopeful too, that we will win the '27 World Cup," Ishan Kishan’s father, Pranav Kumar Pandey, told ANI.

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Following the women’s team’s triumph, India’s men also defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the gold medal clash at the ongoing Asian Games on Saturday, with stellar performances from Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Axar Patel powering the team to victory.

Chasing a massive target of 212, Pakistan’s Hasan Nawaz stood out as a lone warrior, smashing 96 off just 51 balls. However, India’s bowlers kept the pressure on, with Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube claiming two wickets each.

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Earlier, India posted a commanding 211/6 in 20 overs in the men’s cricket final of the 2026 Asian Games in Nisshin on Saturday. Opener Abhishek Sharma provided a blazing start with 61 off 28 balls, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 51 off 22 balls and Shivam Dube contributed a quick 27 off 14 balls, powering India past the 200-run mark. (ANI)

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