London [UK], June 28 (ANI): Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic on Saturday revealed that although he and Indian batting heavyweight Virat Kohli have never met in person, they have stayed connected for years through messages and social media, supporting and admiring each other's careers.

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Djokovic said he hopes to finally meet Kohli, play tennis and cricket together, and hinted that the meeting could happen during his planned visit to India.

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"We have not met in person, we have texted, we have been in touch for the last few years, following each other, supporting each other, admiring each other's careers - hopefully I will get a chance to meet him in person & play some tennis, play some cricket - I am also planning to come to India soon so maybe that's where we can get the link up," said Djokovic on Kohli.

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Djokovic will next be in action at Wimbledon, where he has been drawn in the same half as defending champion Jannik Sinner. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz is set for a blockbuster opening-round clash against Jack Draper in one of the standout matches of the tournament's first round.

Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion chasing his 25th Grand Slam title, is aiming to break his major title drought, with his last title being the US Open 2023.

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Djokovic, a seventh seed, will start off against Wu Yibing and could play Stefanos Tsitsipas or Hugo Gaston in round two, Arthur Rinderknech in the third round, Andrey Rublev or Brazilian Joao Fonseca in the fourth round, and third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals if he keeps winning.

The main draw of the tournament runs from June 29 to July 12. (ANI)

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