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Home / Sports / "Hoping to make most of it and win medal": PV Sindhu ahead of BWF World Championship on home soil

"Hoping to make most of it and win medal": PV Sindhu ahead of BWF World Championship on home soil

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ANI
Updated At : 12:03 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Indian badminton star PV Sindhu is looking forward to competing at the BWF World Championships 2026 on home soil and is aiming to make the most of the home support to win a medal.

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Speaking at a press conference, Sindhu said the World Championships being held in India makes the tournament special for her. She also recalled her 2019 World Championships triumph and expressed hope of producing another strong performance after nearly seven years.

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"It's special because the World Championship is happening in India. I'm excited because it's been many years since India hosted it. I won the World Championship in 2019, and after almost seven years, I'm hoping to do well again," Sindhu said.

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The Indian shuttler said winning at the Japan Open has boosted her confidence ahead of the prestigious tournament.

"The Japan Open gave me a lot of confidence, and I hope to carry that confidence forward. Everything is going well, so I'm taking it one match at a time and looking forward to the competition," she added.

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Sindhu also expressed excitement about playing in front of the home crowd and said the support from Indian fans would be an added boost during the competition.

"The crowd will give us a lot of support, and I'm really happy to play the World Championship at home. I hope to make the most of it and win a medal," she said.

Sindhu has an impressive record at the BWF World Championships, having won five medals, one gold, two silver and two bronze, to equal China's Zhang Ning for the most women's singles medals in the tournament's history.

India is aiming to win multiple medals on their home turf. All eyes would be on Sindhu, who has struck form in the run-up to the Championships by winning the Japan Open last month.

Sindhu would not face world number one An Se Young of South Korea and defending champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan before the medal rounds. She is likely to meet China's third seed Wang Zhi Yi in the pre-quarterfinals with a possible last eight clash against sixth seed Putri Wardani of Indonesia.

For Satwik and Chirag, the first real challenge is expected to come from the 12th-seeded Indonesian pair of Raymond Indra and Nikolaus Joaquin, who reached the finals of the Indonesia Open in June this year.

In mixed doubles, the 15th-seeded Indian combination of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto have a bye in the opening round and their first real test could come in the round of 16 where they are likely to face sixth seeds Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui of China.

Their compatriots Rohan Kapoor and G Ruthvika Shivani will be up against Canada's Jonathan Lai and Crystal Lai, with top seeds Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping of China waiting for them in the second round.

In the women's doubles, two-time All England semi-finalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will be up against Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez of Spain in the first round, with USA's 16th seeds Lauren Lam and Allison Lee waiting for them in the second round.

Debutants Simran Singhi and Kavipriya Selvam will kick off their campaign against Nikol Carulla and Carmen Jimenez of Spain, and if they clear that hurdle, then they will face five-time European champions Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva in the second round.

The second Indian men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Hariharan will kick off their campaign against Ireland's Scott Guildea and Paul Reynolds. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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