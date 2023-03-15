Hosts Bangladesh complete sweep

DHAKA, March 14

England crashed to a 0-3 series defeat against Bangladesh in their T20 series as a half-century by Litton Das and some tight bowling helped the hosts secure a 16-run victory in the final match.

Chasing 159 to win thanks to a 57-ball 73 by Das and an unbeaten 47 by Najmul Hossain Shanto, England lost Phil Salt for a first-ball duck in debutant Tanvir Islam’s opening over before Dawid Malan (53) and Jos Buttler (40) steadied the ship.

Malan then top-edged one to Das behind the wickets to become Mustafizur Rahman’s 100th victim in the 14th over before Buttler was run out next ball attempting a risky single as the hosts heaped the pressure on England.

Moeen Ali and Ben Duckett also perished attempting big shots against Taskin Ahmed and the visitors never recovered, finishing on 142/6 from their 20 overs. It is only the third time that England have been blanked in a bilateral T20 series featuring at least two matches. “We were really good in

this series. I thought we fielded exceptionally,” said Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. — Reuters