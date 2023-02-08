 Hosts finding temptation to play 3 spinners hard to resist : The Tribune India

Hosts finding temptation to play 3 spinners hard to resist

Batsmen KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara with batting coach Vikram Rathour during a practice session. PTI



PTI

Nagpur, February 7

India’s Test vice-captain KL Rahul says it’s never easy to predict the nature of a track but there is the “temptation” to play three spinners in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins here on Thursday.

Yes, there is the temptation to play three spinners because we’re playing in India. We’ll take that call on the day of the game or the day before the game — KL Rahul, India vice-captain

Rahul also didn’t provide any definitive answers about three key slots in the team -- the wicketkeeper, the third spinner and the No. 5 in the batting order.

Asked if Shubman Gill will bat in the middle-order, Rahul said: “We still haven’t decided on the final XI. It’s going to be a tough decision to make. There are guys who have performed exceedingly well and there are a few spots open so there are a few discussions going on and the players are being spoken to.”

The Vidarbha Cricket Association track here is expected to assist the spinners from Day 1 but Rahul isn’t assuming anything when it comes to reading the 22-yard strip.

“Yes, we did see it (the pitch) but it’s still too early to really know what the pitch is going to do. We need to come here on the day of the match to know how it’s really going to play,” he told reporters.

“We can only look at it and assume it’s going to play a certain way, but you never know with pitches. Yes, there is the temptation to play three spinners because we’re playing in India. We’ll take that call on the day of the game or the day before the game,” he added.

With skipper Rohit Sharma back in the mix, Rahul was asked if he would like to bat down the order.

“If the need arises, then I’m more than happy to do that. Whatever little cricket I’ve played for the country, I’ve always done that. Whatever the team has asked me to do, I try and prepare that way and try and do my best for the team, and if that is something that the team wants me to do here, I’ll be more than happy to do it,” Rahul said.

Reverse swing in spotlight

With several top-quality pace bowlers in the Australian line-up, reverse swing in the dry and abrasive conditions here can play a big role.

“It always plays a huge role in India. We have seen that historically as well. Any team that has quality fast bowlers who can exploit reverse swing will be dangerous on pitches like these. That’s something we have tried to prepare for over the last week, 10 days,” Rahul said.

With David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Alex Carey and Matt Renshaw in the visitors’ squad, the left-hander dominant Aussie line-up may hold out an advantage to the home team.

“I think it will help our bowlers a little bit. If there are two left-handers together, and left-handers are coming in to bat, back-to-back, that will only mean that the bowlers get time to settle into a certain line and length,” Rahul said. “That also is a very unique thing. I don’t think any other team has that many left-handers.”

