Football legends Iker Casillas and Mats Hummels heaped praise on Cabo Verde for their sensational performance at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, which saw them bow out in the round of 32 with a valiant showing in a 3-2 defeat to defending champions Argentina.

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After three draws and a defeat, Cabo Verde's incredible World Cup debut has come to an end. The goalless draw against Euro Champions Spain gave the first glimpse of what they could be, while draws against Saudi Arabia and former champions Uruguay earned them a round of 32 berth. Despite the loss to Messi-led Argentina, Cabo Verde showed that it is a team worth rooting for, worth all the investment and effort as they took the match into half-time, having things level at 2-2 before an own goal crushed their dreams.

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Posting on X, Casillas, the 2010 FIFA WC winner with Spain, pointed out "how beautiful football is", giving so much joy to a small island nation.

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"Just for seeing the joy of the people of Cape Verde, it's worth it!! How beautiful football is!," posted Casillas.

Solo por ver la alegría de la gente de Cabo Verde merece la pena!! Qué bonito es el fútbol! — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) July 4, 2026

Also, the 2014 FIFA WC winner with Germany, Hummels, also posted, "Cape Verde that was the most impressive game I have ever seen from a big time underdog, my biggest respect."

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Cape Verde 👑 that was the most impressive game i have ever seen from a big time underdog, my biggest respect 🫂 — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) July 4, 2026

Coming to the match, Cabo Verde, making their first appearance in the World Cup knockout stages, started brightly and tested Argentina early through Ryan Mendes before the South American giants gradually asserted control.

The breakthrough came in the 29th minute when Lionel Messi produced a moment of brilliance, controlling Lisandro Martinez's diagonal pass before firing into the roof of the net. The strike marked his seventh goal of the tournament, taking him to the top of the Golden Boot standings.

Argentina looked comfortable before halftime, but Cabo Verde returned with renewed intensity after the break. Their persistence paid off just before the hour mark when Mendes released Deroy Duarte, who finished confidently from a tight angle to score his country's first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal and level the contest.

Despite creating several chances, Argentina were repeatedly denied by veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, whose outstanding saves from Messi kept the scores level and forced the match into extra time.

Argentina restored their advantage almost immediately after extra time began as Lisandro Martinez converted from close range following a corner in the 92nd minute. Yet Cabo Verde refused to back down, with Sidny Lopes Cabral producing a stunning curling effort in the 103rd minute from a tight angle to make it 2-2 once again.

The decisive moment came in the second half of extra time when Messi's corner was met by Romero, whose powerful header took a slight deflection off Diney Borges before finding the back of the net in the 111th minute.

Cabo Verde nearly forced penalties late on, but Emiliano Martinez produced a vital save to deny Lopes Cabral's powerful free-kick and secure Argentina's progress.

Argentina will now face Egypt in the Round of 16, while Cabo Verde exit the tournament after earning widespread praise for their debut World Cup campaign.

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