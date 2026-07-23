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Home / Sports / How boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured India of its 1st Commonwealth Games 2026 medal

How boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured India of its 1st Commonwealth Games 2026 medal

The 28-year-old is set to win her maiden Commonwealth Games medal, the only major multi-sport honour missing from her decorated career

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PTI
Glasgow, Updated At : 02:19 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain during a training session for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland, July 22, 2026. PTI
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Lovlina Borgohain assured India of their first medal at the Commonwealth Games after the boxer received a direct entry into the semifinals of the women's 75kg event, which also guaranteed her at least a bronze.

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The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist was handed a first-round bye in the five-boxer draw, automatically securing a place in the last four and assuring herself a podium finish.

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Lovlina will take on Tuvalu's TKBP Taafaki in the semifinal on July 31, with the winner advancing to the gold medal bout.

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This is the first Commonwealth Games medal for the 28-year-old - the only major multi-sport honour that had eluded her decorated career until now.

The Assam boxer has already won medals at the Olympic Games, World Championships, Asian Games and Asian Championships.

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Now, she can look forward to upgrading the guaranteed bronze to a gold in Glasgow.

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