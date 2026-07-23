How boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured India of its 1st Commonwealth Games 2026 medal
The 28-year-old is set to win her maiden Commonwealth Games medal, the only major multi-sport honour missing from her decorated career
Lovlina Borgohain assured India of their first medal at the Commonwealth Games after the boxer received a direct entry into the semifinals of the women's 75kg event, which also guaranteed her at least a bronze.
The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist was handed a first-round bye in the five-boxer draw, automatically securing a place in the last four and assuring herself a podium finish.
Lovlina will take on Tuvalu's TKBP Taafaki in the semifinal on July 31, with the winner advancing to the gold medal bout.
This is the first Commonwealth Games medal for the 28-year-old - the only major multi-sport honour that had eluded her decorated career until now.
The Assam boxer has already won medals at the Olympic Games, World Championships, Asian Games and Asian Championships.
Now, she can look forward to upgrading the guaranteed bronze to a gold in Glasgow.