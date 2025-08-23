How the Highlanders battled their way to back-to-back Durand Cup finals

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 23 (ANI): NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) lifted the Durand Cup last year, but it was more than just a trophy, it marked the club's first-ever piece of silverware and a defining turning point for a side long known for potential that seldom turned into results. Twelve months on, the Highlanders have proven that their triumph was no fluke. By securing a spot in the Durand Cup 2025 final, their second consecutive appearance, they have firmly established themselves as genuine contenders, as per the official website of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Advertisement

However, their journey this time has been different from their dominant run in 2024 when they swept aside every opponent en route to the title. If last year's story was one of superiority, this campaign has been about their ability to navigate challenges. Despite losing two key pillars in midfielder Mohammed Ali Bemmamer and forward Nestor Albiach, Juan Pedro Benali's side has once again marched to the final, powered by a mix of individual brilliance, team unity and a refusal to crumble under pressure.

The Highlanders' Durand Cup defence began with a statement of intent. Facing the Armed Forces of Malaysia, they looked sharp from the outset. Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who won the ISL Golden Boot last season, was in irresistible form. His movement and precision in front of goal were too much for the Malaysian side to handle. By the end of the night, Ajaraie had netted a clinical hat-trick to fire NorthEast United FC to a comfortable 3-1 victory.

Advertisement

The win set the tone, but there were tougher games awaiting them in the group stage.

Their second group fixture against Shillong Lajong FC was the NorthEast derby. The tie carried added weight as it was a repeat of last year's semi-final. Once again, Ajaraie wasted little time in stamping his authority, giving NEUFC the lead inside five minutes.

Advertisement

But this was no straightforward contest. In front of their home fans, Shillong Lajong FC pushed hard and matched the ISL side. Their persistence bore fruit with a late equaliser that sent the stadium into raptures. For a moment, it seemed like the Highlanders would drop points, but once more it was Ajaraie who delivered. Capitalising on a lapse in concentration from the Lajong defence, the Moroccan struck the winner just minutes after the equaliser, sealing a dramatic 2-1 victory.

The final group game against Rangdajied United FC, proved to be a different kind of challenge. With qualification assured, Benali rotated his squad heavily, handing opportunities to other players in the squad. For much of the game, the Highlanders looked in control, scoring early and carving out chances but their missed chances cost them dearly. Rangdajied clawed their way back by equalising and then snatching a second goal to turn the game on its head.

It was here that the experienced core of the team stepped up. Benali brought on experienced heads and soon a flowing move ended with Spaniard Jairo Samperio finishing off a slick team goal, set up once again by Ajaraie.

The final stages were nervy with goalkeeper Arman Tamang pulling off crucial saves, including a crucial finger-tip save in injury time to secure a 2-2 draw. The result meant NEUFC topped Group E unbeaten while progressing to the next round.

The knockouts brought out a different side of the Highlanders. Facing Bodoland FC, the Group D toppers, NEUFC looked far more clinical. Ajaraie continued his rich vein of form, scoring the opener before half-time to settle early nerves.

If the first half was cagey, the second half was anything but. The Highlanders tore into their opponents, scoring three more goals to complete a commanding 4-0 win. It was a performance reminiscent of their title-winning run last year, a reminder of what Juan Pedro Benali's side is capable of when it clicks.

Fate paired NEUFC with familiar foes, Shillong Lajong FC, in the semis once again. The derby carried all the intensity one would expect, with chances flowing at both ends. The Highlanders created opportunities but struggled to find the finishing touch.

Then came one moment that defined the tie. Redeem Tlang, born in Shillong and once a Lajong player himself, picked up the ball from distance and unleashed a thunderous strike that flew past the goalkeeper. NorthEast United FC came close to adding to their tally in that game, hitting the woodwork twice.

The 1-0 win was hard-earned, and while it lacked the flair of their quarter-final display, it showcased their resilience and ability to grind out results.

NorthEast United FC will face debutants Diamond Harbour FC, who beat East Bengal FC in the other semi-final, and the Highlanders know the magnitude of what is at stake. A win would not just deliver back-to-back Durand Cup titles but also etch NorthEast United FC's name deeper into the legacy of Asia's oldest football tournament. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)