HS Prannoy crashes out of Taipei Open 2026, four Indians enter quarter-finals

Taipei [Taiwan], July 30 (ANI): India's HS Prannoy suffered a second-round exit at the Taipei Open 2026 badminton tournament on Thursday while Unnati Hooda and three other Indian shuttlers progressed to the quarter-finals of the BWF Super 300 event, according to Olympics.com.

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Prannoy went down 21-9, 21-19 to Hong Kong China's Jason Gunawan in 39 minutes. The world No. 38 struggled in the opening game and, despite improving in the second, failed to push the match into a decider. The loss extends a difficult 2026 BWF World Tour campaign for Prannoy, who is yet to move beyond the second round in any tournament this year.

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Gunawan, who had defeated India's Mithun Manjunath in the opening round, has now eliminated two Indian players in successive rounds.

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Notably, HS Prannoy had also suffered a first-round exit in the China Open 2026 at Changzhou, China earlier in the month.

At the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, Prannoy went down 21-10, 21-14 to Malaysia's world No. 27 Leong Jun Hao in the men's singles opening round.

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Meanwhile, Unnati Hooda led India's positive results at the Taipei Open, defeating compatriot Tanya Hemanth 21-19, 21-12 to enter the women's singles quarter-finals. Tanvi Sharma continued her impressive form with a 21-17, 22-20 win over Indonesia's Thalita Wiryawan, while eighth seed Devika Sihag defeated Ni Kadek Dhinda Pratiwi of Indonesia 21-16, 21-15 to also reach the last eight.

Devika and Unnati will now face each other in the quarter-finals.

In men's singles, Kiran George kept India's hopes alive by defeating Tharun Mannepalli 21-15, 21-16 in an all-Indian clash. However, Anmol Kharb narrowly missed out after losing 21-10, 22-20 to home favourite and second seed Lin Hsiang-ti.

India's doubles campaign at the Taipei Open had already ended on Wednesday after Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu suffered an opening-round defeat. (ANI)

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