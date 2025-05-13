DT
"Huge congrats on a stellar cricket career": UFC fighter Conor McGregor on Virat Kohli's test retirement

"Huge congrats on a stellar cricket career": UFC fighter Conor McGregor on Virat Kohli's test retirement

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Conor McGregor shared his feelings on India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket on Monday.
ANI
Updated At : 09:51 AM May 13, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India] May 13 (ANI): Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Conor McGregor has congratulated stalwart batter Virat Kohli who announced his decision to retire from Test cricket.

Kohli's decision marked an end to an illustrious 14-year-old career which saw him dominate a variety of conditions, regions, and opponents in whites, both as a batter and captain.

Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram, "Enjoy retirement, brother Virat! Huge congrats on a stellar cricket career!

In his Test career, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances in white clothing, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and the best score of 254*. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).

Kohli made his Test debut in June 2011 against the West Indies. While his first Test tour was a massive disappointment with just 76 runs in five innings, a young Virat made a name for himself with some serious, counter-attacking knocks in the coming days. His rise as a Test player started with his maiden ton against Australia at Adelaide in 2012, when he made 116 in 213 balls.

Between 2016 to 2019, Virat had one of the strongest batting primes ever for a Test cricketer, piling up 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an average of 66.79, with 16 centuries and 10 fifties in 69 innings and the best score of 254*. This also included seven double centuries, most by a captain in Test cricket history.

However, the 2020s have not been great for the superstar batter, having made just 2,028 runs in 39 Tests at an underwhelming average of 30.72, with just three centuries and nine fifties to show in 69 innings. His numbers received a boost from a fine 2023, where he made 671 runs in eight Tests at an average of 55.91, with two centuries and two fifties in 12 innings. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

