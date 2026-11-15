New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia hailed the Indian Under-19 cricket team's thrilling victory over Pakistan in the final of the 2026 Men's U19 Asia Cup, praising the youngsters for holding their nerve to clinch the continental title in a last-over finish on Saturday.

India defeated Pakistan by one wicket at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, chasing down a daunting target of 338 to finish at 339/9 in a dramatic final. Saikia credited captain Lakshya Raichandani, Aaryavir Sehwag, Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva for their contributions to the memorable triumph.

Sharing a post on X, Saikia wrote, "Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainity and today the glory is for the young champions of India! A real Cliffhanger! India U-19 edged past Pakistan in an absolute nail-biter to lift the Asia Cup in a spectacular fashion! Skipper Lakshya Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag set the tone, Manal Chauhan kept the hopes alive, and Mohit Ulva delivered the ultimate finishing act! Triumph for the bravehearts ! Huge congratulations to our young guns & the entire support team who stood like a rock till the final blow ! The nation is proud and celebrates... BCCI."

The victory also sparked celebrations among the families and coaches of the young Indian cricketers, with Mohit Ulva's match-winning contribution drawing particular appreciation.

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In Rajkot, Gujarat, Mohit's father, Maheshbhai Ulva, expressed his pride over his son's decisive role in the final, where the youngster remained unbeaten on 49 off just 26 deliveries.

"Needing three runs off the last ball, he smashed a boundary to seal the victory. Batting at number 10, he made the impossible possible," Maheshbhai said.

Cricket coach Mahendrasinh Chauhan, who has followed Mohit's development in Jamnagar, also expressed happiness over the youngster's performance.

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"I have been receiving many calls about Mohit Ulva, the boy from Jamnagar. It is a matter of great pride that he played such an important role in India's Asia Cup victory," Chauhan said.

Meanwhile, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, coach Lavkesh Chaudhary, who has worked with Yashbardhan Chauhan, described India's triumph as a historic occasion.

"It is a historic and proud moment for all of us... Our young players made history in the final and delivered great performances to secure India's victory," Chaudhary told ANI.

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Earlier in the final, Pakistan posted 337/9 after opting to bat, with Usman Khan scoring 107 off 111 balls and Abdul Qadir making 80 off 54 deliveries. Captain Farhan Yousaf also contributed 63 off 60 balls.

For India, Kavya Patel claimed four wickets for 68 runs, while Chigurupati Venkata picked up three wickets.

India's chase was anchored by captain Lakshya Raichandani, who scored 80 off 101 balls, and Aaryavir Sehwag, who contributed 58 off 61 deliveries. Manal Chauhan kept the team in contention with an attacking 47 off 32 balls before Ulva's unbeaten innings and Venkata's 11 not out off eight deliveries took India across the finish line.

The triumph was India's ninth U19 Asia Cup title, making them the most successful team in the tournament's history. Their previous title had come in 2021, when they defeated Sri Lanka in the UAE. (ANI)

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