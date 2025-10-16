"Huge moment for Indian sports": Mandaviya lauds move approving Ahmedabad as host city for Commonwealth Games 2030

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday hailed the Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board's decision to recommend Ahmedabad as the proposed host city for the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030 and said it is a proud milestone for the country.

"A huge moment for Indian sports! Grateful to Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board for recommending Ahmedabad as the proposed host city for the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, a proud milestone for our nation," Mandaviya said in a post on X.

"This decision reflects India's growing dominance in global sport, made possible by the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, whose commitment has put India firmly on the world sporting map," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated citizens on Commonwealth Association's approval of India's bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad and said it is an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to place India on the world sports map.

He said the government is raising world-class infrastructure and nationwide pool of sports talent.

"A day of immense joy and pride for India. Heartiest congratulations to every citizen of India on Commonwealth Association's approval of India's bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad. It is a grand endorsement of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's relentless efforts to place India on the world sports map," he said in a post on X.

"Raising world-class infrastructure and raising a nationwide pool of sports talent Modi Ji has made India a marvel of a sports destination," he added.

Founder Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership and support following India's recommendation to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030.

According to a release, she described it as a proud milestone in India's emergence as a global sporting powerhouse.

"India being recommended to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030 is a proud milestone in India's journey as a global sporting powerhouse. It is a celebration of our nation's sporting spirit and talent! My heartfelt gratitude to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi ji for his visionary leadership and steadfast support in making this historic bid. This moment marks another step forward towards our shared dream of bringing the Olympic Games to India. Jai Hind!"she said.

The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport on Wednesday announced that it has recommended Ahmedabad as the host city for the Centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be held in 2030.

Ahmedabad will now be put forward for full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision to be made at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26, 2025, according to a press release from the official Commonwealth Games website.

The recommendation follows a rigorous evaluation process by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee, which assessed candidate cities on multiple parameters, including technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth values.

Framed under the organisation's 'Games Reset' principles, designed to encourage innovation and collaboration, both Ahmedabad (India) and Abuja (Nigeria) submitted compelling proposals showcasing their readiness and vision to host the Games.

The recommendation represents a landmark moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. The 2030 Games will mark the centenary of the inaugural event held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. With Glasgow 2026 fast approaching and promising to deliver a 'wow factor' for athletes and fans alike, today's recommendation provides an exciting platform for the Centenary Games and beyond, offering long-term stability and momentum.

India, the most populous nation in the Commonwealth, boasts a proud sporting history and a strong record of success at the Commonwealth Games, finishing fourth on the medal table at Birmingham 2022. Amdavad's proposal emphasises India's commitment to the values of the Commonwealth and its capacity to stage a Games that reflects the scale and diversity of modern sport.

In addition, given the impressive and ambitious submission from Nigeria, the Commonwealth Sport Executive Board has agreed to develop a strategy to support and accelerate Nigeria's hosting ambitions for future Games, including consideration for 2034. This decision supports Commonwealth Sport's strategic commitment to secure the future Games pipeline and to host a Games in Africa. (ANI)

