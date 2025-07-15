Hundred: Anderson earns wildcard deal at Manchester Originals, Rocky Flintoff joins his father at Superchargers

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): Ageless seamer James Anderson is set to play for the first time in the Hundred after earning a 'wildcard' contract with Manchester Originals. Meanwhile, former England star Andrew Flintoff's son, Rocky, has been selected by the Northern Superchargers, a team where his father serves as the head coach.

Advertisement

After 11 years of absence, Anderson, who will turn 43 this month, returned to the T20 format, served as a new ball specialist and scalped 14 wickets in eight appearances for Lancashire in the Vitality Blast. Initially, Anderson wasn't selected in the Hundred draft, which was held in March. However, Originals acquired Anderson's services after picking him up in Tuesday's 'wildcard' draft.

Rocky's selection, on the other hand, has raised some eyebrows, considering the 17-year-old has never played a professional T20 match. However, he has shown his potential with a blistering century for the England Lions against Australia. He recently struck a ton for England's Under-19s against India.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Glamorgan all-rounder and ambidextrous spinner Ben Kellaway has signed for Welsh Fire after his breakout season at county level. Trent Rockets brought in Ben Sanderson, who savoured his best T20 season for Northamptonshire this year.

In the women's wildcard draft, Manchester Originals signed Esmae MacGregor, following her 21 Blast wickets for Essex. Mary Taylor joined her twin sister, Millie, at the Birmingham Phoenix.

Advertisement

Men's Hundred wildcards:

Trent Rockets: Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson

Birmingham Phoenix: Liam Patterson-White, Louis Kimber

Welsh Fire: Ajeet Singh Dale, Ben Kellaway

Northern Superchargers: James Fuller, Rocky Flintoff

Manchester Originals: James Anderson, Marchant de Lange

London Spirit: Sean Dickson, Ryan Higgins

Oval Invincibles: George Scrimshaw, Zafar Gohar

Southern Brave: Toby Albert, Hilton Cartwright

Women's Hundred wildcards:

Birmingham Phoenix: Mary Taylor, Phoebe Brett

London Spirit: Abi Norgrove, Kate Coppack

Manchester Originals: Esmae MacGregor, Darcey Carter

Northern Superchargers: Katherine Fraser, Sophia Turner

Oval Invincibles: Daisy Gibb, Rebecca Odgers

Southern Brave: Phoebe Turner, Amara Carr

Trent Rockets: Grace Thompson, Sophie Morris

Welsh Fire: Charley Phillips, Alex Griffiths. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)