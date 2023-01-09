After scoring third T20I ton in seven months, Suryakumar says struggles made him hungrier

PTI

Rajkot, January 8

Suryakumar Yadav made his India debut in his 30s, and the swashbuckling batter said the long wait only strengthened his resolve and made him hungrier to succeed.

You don’t tell him anything. Surya, the kind of form he’s in and the clarity he has, you don’t really need to speak to him. He is always very clear about his plans and that’s the reason he’s successful in this format — Hardik Pandya, India captain

India captain Hardik Pandya with the trophy. PTI

Yadav produced yet another incredible knock in the shortest format — a 51-ball 112 not out — as India outplayed Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the third T20I to secure a 2-1 series win.

“It does make me even hungrier now,” Yadav told India head coach Rahul Dravid during an interaction for the BCCI TV. “I mean the amount of domestic cricket I have played, I have always enjoyed playing that for my state side Mumbai and I always try to put up a show. Enjoyed batting even there as well. Yes it was a little challenging in the last few years but kept telling myself this is why you play this game, enjoy it, the passion for this game kept me driving so I just kept going,” he added.

Asked if he could pick out his best knocks, Yadav said: “It is actually difficult for me to pick any one innings... I enjoyed batting in all the difficult situations. I just enjoyed myself. In those difficult situations, teams try to pull the game off. I try to take the game on. If it works well for me and the team, I’m happy.”

The middle-order batter’s century against Sri Lanka was his third in the format in just seven months, making him the first player in the history of the game to score three T20I hundreds when not opening the batting.

So how many shots from his bat are pre-determined? “I mean obviously in this format you have to be a little bit pre-determined, and at the same time you have to have another stroke as well if the bowler is a step ahead of you during that time,” Yadav said. “But I try to play to the field, what fielders are in, what bowler can bowl at that time,” he added.

Self-belief

Captaining a young side could be tricky but Hardik Pandya said it was not that difficult as he just had to make them realise that they “belong at this level”.

“Managing is not difficult, but yes it’s a young group. They will make mistakes, they will learn from it. Something that we have emphasised that once you make a mistake you make sure that you learn from it. Acceptance is very important in this sport,” Pandya said.

“When a young team is there, the only thing I can help them with is giving them confidence, when they are playing here, they feel that they belong here. That is very important in international cricket,” he added.

All praise for Yadav’s explosive century, Pandya said: “You don’t tell him anything. Surya, the kind of form he’s in and the clarity he has, you don’t really need to speak to him. He is always very clear about his plans and that’s the reason he’s successful in this format. He doesn’t doubt his ability. Whenever he has doubts, he always comes and haves a chat.”

Aggression

On Team India’s aggressive approach, he said: “It’s not always that we will play aggressive in terms of hitting. There might be a case where we do the same thing but we end up scoring 150. But what is important is the intent, you look for a boundary but when a good ball is there you respect that ball. But if you have a defensive mindset, even if a bad ball is there, you are not able to put that away.”

#Cricket