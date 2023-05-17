Hussamuddin sets sights on success

New Delhi: When seasoned boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin was selected for the 2023 IBA Men’s Boxing World Championships, many were surprised that it was going to be his maiden appearance at the global event. The 29-year-old, who has been featuring in international tournaments for over a decade, missed out on the marquee event a few times in the past. But seized the opportunity and returned with a bronze medal from Tashkent recently. The shade of his medal could have changed had a knee injury not forced him to withdraw a little over an hour before his semifinals bout.
At the Worlds, Hussamuddin won his first three bouts by a unanimous verdict before eking out a 4-3 split decision victory in the quarterfinals. “I was happy to finally be selected for the tournament but I also felt that I had to win a medal. I had to prove myself because I had missed 2-3 Worlds before,” he said. In the past 10 months, Hussamuddin has won a hat-trick of bronze medals in international events — the CWG, Asian Championships and World Championships.
