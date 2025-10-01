Hyderabad Black Hawks to clash with Calicut Heroes as Prime Volleyball League Season 4 commences

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League officially launched its fourth season on Wednesday with a pre-season press conference on Wednesday.

The press conference was attended by Tuhin Mishra, co-founder & MD, Baseline Ventures, Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League, representatives of title sponsor RR Kabel and the captains of the ten franchises of the league.

The season will commence with clash featuring two of the league's historic rivals: the Calicut Heroes, captained by veteran Mohan Ukkrapandian, and the Hyderabad Black Hawks, led by Brazilian Paulo Lamounier.

The captains of Calicut and Hyderabad, the two teams contesting the opening match, outlined their strategies and expectations for the high-stakes start to the tournament, according to a release.

Mohan Ukkrapandian, Captain, Calicut Heroes, said, "We have a powerful, balanced squad, and the pre-season focus has been on mental toughness and strategic execution. Starting the season against the Black Hawks is the ultimate test--it's a rivalry that sets the tone for the entire league, and we are ready to dominate the court and make a decisive statement."

Paulo Lamounier, Captain, Hyderabad Black Hawks, added, "It's a massive privilege to lead the Hyderabad Black Hawks. We have worked on our tactical approach this year, and our players are hungry for success. Opening night is our chance to show everyone our intent, and as we are going to play in front of our home crowd, we will ensure that they watch a relentless, hard-fought battle for every single point against our rivals."

Season 4 of the Prime Volleyball League is all set to commence on October 2, with a total of 10 teams participating this year. (ANI)

