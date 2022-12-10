Hyderabad FC reclaim top spot in ISL

Hyderabad, December 9
Hyderabad FC kept their unbeaten record against East Bengal FC intact with a 2-0 win in the Indian Super League here today.
Mohammad Yasir scored the opening goal of the match in the 38th minute.
The win lifted Hyderabad FC back up into first place, one point clear of Mumbai City FC, who do not have a game this week.
