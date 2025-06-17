Hyderabad Heroes register biggest win of the competition so far; Chennai Bulls stay top of the points table in RPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Chennai Bulls and the Hyderabad Heroes put in commanding performances on Tuesday evening, at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex), during Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL). While the Chennai Bulls won by a scoreline of 21-7 against the Delhi Redz, the Hyderabad Heroes trounced the Bengaluru Bravehearts 43-7, which is the biggest margin of victory, so far in Season 1 of the RPL, according to a release from RPL.

In the first game of the day, the Chennai Bulls were showing off their fantastic form yet again, and dominated the contest from the get-go. The Delhi Redz hardly attacked in the early exchanges, and were further pegged back by two tries from Vaafauese Maliko, and Joaquin Pellandini's consequent conversions. Before the end of the first half, Terry Kennedy almost ran the length of the field to add a third try for the Chennai Bulls, after which Joaquin Pellandini calmly converted his kick. At half-time, the Bulls were cruising with a 21-0 lead.

After that, the Bulls' unit kept things solid at the back and didn't concede to the Redz in the third quarter. However, with the last play of the game in the fourth quarter, Matias Osadczuk scored a try and then converted his kick for the Redz, to give the scoreline a different look. The Bulls had completely dominated their opponent on the day, and walked away with a 21-7 win.

In the second match of the day, the Hyderabad Heroes crushed the Bengaluru Bravehearts with an excellent performance. The Heroes led from the get-go, and their overseas contingent outshone the opposition. The Hyderabad Heroes won 43-7, and moved to second on the points table.

The Hyderabad Heroes came out of the blocks at lightning speed, with Joji Nasova and Kevin Wekesa scoring tries in the first quarter. Terio Tamani was able to convert one of the kicks as well. The Heroes were relentless in their quest for more points, and piled on the pressure in the next phase. Quarter 2 saw them score tries through Sumit Roy, Kevin Wekesa and Javed Hussein, whilst Terio Tamani converted another two kicks. At half-time, the Heroes led 31-0.

However, in the third quarter, the Bengaluru Bravehearts finally got on the scoresheet as Liam Poulton scored his first try of the game and Akuila Rokolisoa followed it up with a comfortable conversion. With a quarter to go, the Heroes led 31-7.

In the final quarter, Joji Nasova and Wolfram Hacker added a try each and Sukumar Hembrom converted his kick as well, to put the seal on the contest. Eventually, the Heroes walked off with a massive 43-7 win. This is also the biggest win margin in the tournament so far. (ANI)

