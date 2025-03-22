Hyderabad police deploy 3,000 personnel for IPL 2025 matches at Uppal stadium

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 22 (ANI): Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Sudheer Babu on Thursday outlined the security arrangements for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, stating that 3,000 police personnel have been deployed for duty.

Speaking about the security measures, he emphasized that a total of nine matches will be played at the stadium, which has a seating capacity of 39,000. He also highlighted the presence of 'She Teams' to ensure the safety of women and mentioned that Hyderabad Police has requested metro trains to run late so that spectators can use public transport after the matches.

"We have nine matches that will take place here...the stadium has a capacity of 39,000. Around 3000 Police officials have been deployed for duty...we also have 'she teams' for the women's safety...we have requested the metro to run the trains late so the audience can use public transport to return after the match..." Sudheer Babu told ANI.

All matches at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium:

March 23, 2025 (Sunday) 3:30 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, March 27, 2025 (Thursday), 7:30 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, April 06, 2025 (Sunday) 7:30 p.m Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, April 12, 2025 (Saturday) 7:30 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, April 23, 2025 (Wednesday) 7:30 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, May 05, 2025 (Monday) 7:30 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, May 10, 2025 (Saturday) 7:30 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, May 20, 2025 (Tuesday) 7:30 p.m. Qualifier 1, May 21, 2025 (Wednesday) 7:30 p.m. Eliminator.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 against the Rajasthan Royals, marking the first double-header game of the season at their home ground.

The Sunrisers had an impressive run in IPL 2024, finishing as runners-up. They reached the final but were outplayed by eventual champions Kolkata Knight Riders in a one-sided contest. (ANI)

