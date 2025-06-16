HYROX India unveils 2025-26 season calendar with races in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

New Delhi [India] June 16 (ANI): HYROX, which combines both running and functional workout stations, has announced its India race calendar for the 2025-26 season (July 2025 to June 2026).

After a successful debut in Mumbai earlier this year, HYROX India will return with three flagship races across major metros: Delhi - July 19, 2025, Mumbai - September 7, 2025, Bengaluru - April 11, 2026, a release said.

This marks first full-season rollout in India, laying the foundation for long-term growth and deeper regional engagement.

"We're thrilled to go national with a multi-city calendar that invites fitness enthusiasts across the country to take part. From north to west to south, we're building a community that's competitive, inclusive, and ready to race," said Deepak Raj, Head of HYROX India.

HYROX is a global fitness race with an exciting format that combines functional workouts and endurance running, 8 rounds of 1 km run + 1 workout station. Open to all levels of athletes, HYROX is designed to be a sport for EVERYBODY-- from elite competitors to everyday gym-goers.

India's entry into the ecosystem comes at a time of growing fitness awareness and a strong demand for community-based competitive formats, the release said. With events now scheduled in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, HYROX is positioning itself as a truly national fitness sport, bringing together participants from diverse backgrounds and regions, the release said.

The upcoming season will also give Indian athletes a chance to earn rankings, the release said. (ANI)

