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Home / Sports / "I am a consultant, not a full-time employee": Kevin Pietersen clarifies England role after Tri-Series exit

"I am a consultant, not a full-time employee": Kevin Pietersen clarifies England role after Tri-Series exit

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ANI
Updated At : 02:52 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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London [UK], October 31 (ANI): Following England’s failure to qualify for the Tri-Series final in Pakistan, specialist mentor Kevin Pietersen clarified that his role with the team is that of a consultant rather than a full-time employee.

He emphasised that he would not be accompanying the white-ball side for every match over the next 12 months and said that he would travel to Australia with the England team.

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"Just need to clear something up once and for all. I am a consultant to the England Cricket Team. I am not a full-time employee. So I WILL NOT be with the white ball team all the time and for EVERY game they play over the next 12 months. Excited to travel to Aus for a few weeks to be with the team on Monday! Hope that clears things up once and for all!" Pietersen wrote in an X post.

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Following the Australia tour, England are scheduled to play an away series against South Africa before hosting Pakistan and New Zealand in their preparations for the upcoming World Cup. Given his consultancy role, Pietersen could choose which of these series he wishes to be involved in, rather than being part of the team for every assignment.

During his 10-year international career, Pietersen played 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is for England, scoring more than 5,500 runs. He also scored 8,181 runs in 104 Test matches.

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The former batter worked as a mentor for Delhi Capitals during the 2025 Indian Premier League and will now bring his experience to England's players over the next 15 months. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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