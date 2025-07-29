"I am against it": Manoj Tiwary over India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 29 (ANI): Former cricketer Manoj Tiwary on Tuesday said that he is "against " the scheduled match between India and Pakistan during the 2025 Asia Cup, beginning from September.

Advertisement

His remarks came after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced that the Men's Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, and the high-voltage India-Pakistan match is scheduled for September 14.

While speaking to ANI, Tiwary said, "I am against it. The India-Pakistan match should not be held. Especially after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which civilians have been killed. After that, Operation Sindoor has taken place."

Advertisement

Group A in the Asia Cup features India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong make up Group B.

Tiwary believes the India-Pakistan match should not happen in such an environment.

Advertisement

"The situation was so bad, how can we think of an India-Pakistan match. I feel that it should be considered again and the India-Pakistan match should not happen in such an environment," he told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday issued a stern warning to Pakistan from the Lok Sabha that if they dare to imagine doing anything against India, then they will be given a befitting reply, as India's Operation Sindoor is still underway.

Over his remark, Tiwary said PM Modi is saying that the Operation Sindoor is still underway, then how can a match against Pakistan be scheduled.

"Our Prime Minister is saying that the operation Sindoor is still going on...How can we play a match with Pakistan?" Tiwary asked.

Meanwhile, the tournament opener is placed between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9. India will kick off their campaign against UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for the 14th. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. The final is scheduled on September 28. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)