"I am feeling perfect": Mohammed Siraj on joining his new IPL franchise Gujarat Titans

New Delhi [India] March 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for Gujarat Titans (GT), GT pacer Mohammed Siraj awaits his first game for his new team in this season. Speaking on Backstage with Boria season 6 the seamer said that we was "Very happy to be a part of GT."

He also said that GT home ground the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, is a very big ground that gives freedom to fast bowlers and plenty of chances to get a wicket.

"I am feeling perfect. As a bowler, I find it to be a vast ground, and the environment is ideal. There is a lot of freedom, and it is great to have such a big ground as a fast bowler. There are plenty of chances to get a wicket. I am looking forward to this year and very excited." Mohammed Siraj said while speaking to Boria Majumdar on Backstage with Boria season 6.

Siraj also spoke about his preparation for IPL 2025. He said, I was on a break and worked on my bowling and fitness. He said he has been working on his fitness and will give his all while bowling.

"Sir, my preparation is going very well. I was on a break and worked on my bowling and fitness. I played matches, and after the Ranji Trophy, I returned and focused on my fitness, training, and bowling. If we talk about my effort, I give 100 per cent because when I have the ball in my hand, I can give my full effort. Apart from that, I do not run after too many things."

He also shared his first day with GT saying Ashish Nehra welcomed me, we have been together in Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2028, so I did not felt like I am meeting them for the first time. He added that everything feels good here, and practice is going well.

"Ashu (Ashish Nehra) bhai welcomed me. I was with Ashu Bhai at RCB in 2018, and the support staff was also there. It is not like I am meeting them for the first time but seeing them after a long time. It feels good. The practice is going well, and it is fun here." he added.

Siraj will not be donning the Red and Gold colours of RCB this season after a seven-year stint with the franchise and one of his biggest supporters, Virat Kohli. After playing a season for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2017, taking 10 wickets in six matches, Siraj was bought by RCB for Rs 2.6 crores. He played 87 matches for them, picking 83 wickets at an average of 31.45, with the best figures of 4/21.

He is RCB's third-highest wicket-taker of all time, behind Harshal Patel (99) and Yuzvendra Chahal (139). During his stint with RCB, Siraj experienced qualification to playoffs four times but could never win a trophy. The 2023 season was his best for RCB, taking 19 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 19.74 and an economy rate of 7.50, with best figures of 4/21.

In the last season, during which Siraj took 15 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 33.07, RCB experienced a memorable turnaround in the second half of the season. They went from winning only one of their first eight matches to winning six matches in a row to book a place in the playoffs. However, they lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the eliminator.

Siraj's last competitive cricket match was against Vidarbha in January, taking four wickets across both innings in their Ranji Trophy match. He was not included in Team India, which won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. (ANI)

