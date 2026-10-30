"I am genuinely happy to be back": Robin Uthappa excited to begin coaching stint with Mumbai Indians

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa said he is happy to be back in Mumbai Indians as he begins his new innings as batting coach of the Mumbai-based franchise ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

In his first interview after the appointment, Uthappa reflected on the significance of returning to the franchise where he began his IPL playing career in 2008. He described the reunion as something that felt like destiny, with his coaching journey also starting in Mumbai Indians colours.

Advertisement

"I am just genuinely happy to be back. Thrilled about this and delighted to have this opportunity to work with this special set of cricketers and this franchise. Incredible, and it just feels like destiny, to be honest. As in, I started my IPL career with Mumbai Indians, and I start my IPL coaching career with Mumbai Indians, which seems like destiny to me," Uthappa said in a video shared by the franchise on X.

Advertisement

Recalling his first season with MI, Uthappa said he was excited to share the dressing room with his childhood hero Sachin Tendulkar. He also looked back at how the franchise evolved from its early days into one of the most successful teams in the competition.

"So back in 2008, when I got into the franchise, I remember we were in Australia, playing the CB Series in Australia when the auctions happened, and I knew that I was going to be playing with my hero, Sachin Tendulkar, and with Paaji over here. So for me, that was a really exciting feeling, because everyone was finding their feet in that first season, including the franchises and players and teams, and the IPL itself," he said.

Advertisement

Uthappa acknowledged that Mumbai Indians now face the challenge of rebuilding their connection with supporters, drawing a parallel between the franchise's early days and its present situation.

"And today, we find ourselves back in that similar situation right now where the trust of the fans needs to be earned again. We come in again as underdogs. It's been one full cycle, and we're back to where we started again, which is nice," he added.

The former India batter said one of his key priorities would be to help domestic players develop the confidence and clarity needed to express themselves freely on the field.

"The confidence to express yourself with freedom is what I would love to or empower domestic cricketers with, and help them get clarity. I think that's one of the most important aspects that young cricketers, perhaps maybe because of my own experience, I'm saying this, that young cricketers need at this point in time: clarity of what they want to do, how they want to do it, and what is the process by which they're going to achieve those aspects," Uthappa said.

He also highlighted the importance of building personal connections with players and being invested in their progress.

"You're also emotionally investing in their own journey, and then you're rooting for them. You want them to do well. And so when they do well, it feels like personal achievement. I remember when one of the lads I was working with and mentoring got picked up in the Indian Test squad, it felt like I got selected. It felt that emotional. I think that's something that I'm looking forward to, especially with domestic cricketers. And I think communication is a big part of it, and those are conversations I'm genuinely looking forward to," he said.

Uthappa also outlined his vision of extending Mumbai Indians' strong home presence to away venues, with the aim of making opponents feel the same pressure wherever the team plays.

"I think we're a force to reckon with at home. I want to take that same emotion, that same energy to every venue away from home. I think my goal would be, or my vision would be to make sure that sense of intimidation that teams feel when they come to Mumbai Indians, to the Paltan - I want them to feel that same intimidation when we go away from home as well," he said.

Mumbai Indians recently announced a revamped coaching staff for IPL 2027, with Uthappa appointed batting coach, Mitchell McClenaghan as bowling coach, T. Dilip as fielding coach and Dhawal Kulkarni as development bowling coach. They will work under head coach Kieron Pollard.

A member of India's victorious squad at the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, Uthappa played 205 IPL matches, scoring 4,952 runs at an average of 27.51 and a strike rate of 130.36. He also represented India in 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is.

For Uthappa, the appointment marks a return to familiar surroundings, but with a new responsibility: helping Mumbai Indians rebuild their connection with fans and pursue success in the upcoming season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)