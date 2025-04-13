"I am getting used to opening:" Aiden Markram after scoring fifty against Gujarat Titans

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): After scoring important runs for his side in the game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Aiden Markram shared his experience on opening for the franchise in the ongoing IPL.

Gill-led GT's four-match win streak came to an end as explosive knocks from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran helped LSG secure their fourth win of the tournament at Ekana Stadium on Saturday.

Markram played a magnificent inning of 58 runs from 31 balls, which was laced with nine boundaries and a maximum in his innings. These runs came at a whopping strike rate of 187.1.

Speaking at the post-match presentation about his knock, Markram said, "Definitely flowing (his batting). There was a slight change of role, and I am getting used to opening. The schedule is packed, so you are playing lots of cricket. But you need to keep sticking to your plan. You can very easily ask if he thought he should change his batting approach when batting alongside big hitters. Initially, in the competition, I thought I needed to remodel my game (smiles). I think the pitch did change a bit. It was slightly on the slower side in the first innings under the sun. It got better once the lights came on, and we were on the right side of the toss.".

Coming to the match, LSG won the toss and elected to field first. A 120-run partnership between Gill (60 in 38 balls, with six fours and a six) and Sudharsan (56 in 37 balls, with seven fours and a six) got GT off to a fine start. However, after losing both openers, GT could not really recover and made 180/6 in their 20 overs, after losing Washington Sundar (2), Jos Buttler (16), Sherfane Rutherford (22) and Rahul Tewatia (0) quickly.

Shardul Thakur (2/34) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/36) were the top bowlers for LSG while Digvesh Rathi and Avesh Khan also got a wicket.

During the run-chase, LSG started off really well with a 65-run stand between Markram and skipper Rishabh Pant (21 in 18 balls, with four boundaries). Another brilliant half-century stand followed between Markram (58 in 31 balls, with nine fours and a six) and Nicholas Pooran (61 in 34 balls, with a four and seven sixes). Finishing touches from Ayush Badoni (28* in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) took LSG to a win with three balls and seven wickets left.

LSG is at the third spot in the points table with four wins and two losses, giving them eight points. GT has the same win-loss record and sits at number two. (ANI)

