Pathanamthitta (Keralam) [India], September 1 (ANI): Former Indian footballer KT Chacko described Lionel Messi's decision to retire from international football as a "huge shock" to the football world, particularly for his legion of fans in Keralam, saying he was heartbroken at the prospect of no longer seeing the Argentine legend in the national jersey.

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"Messi has made a decision that has shocked football fans and players around the world. We had all hoped that he would play in the upcoming World Cup as well. However, his retirement decision has come as a huge shock to the football world, especially to his many fans in Kerala. Whenever I heard that he was going to play for Argentina or his club, I would stay awake late into the night just to watch him play. Even today, his cut-outs can be seen installed by fans in many parts of Kerala. I still talk to children about his style of play and try to inspire them through his football. I am not an Argentina fan, but I am a Messi fan. The thought that we may not be able to see him in that jersey anymore is truly heartbreaking," Chacko told ANI.

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Chacko was speaking after Messi brought the curtain down on his international career following a remarkable two-decade journey with Argentina.

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Messi made his senior international debut in 2005 and went on to become Argentina's most-capped player and their all-time leading scorer, with 203 appearances and 124 goals. He is also the highest scorer in the history of South American international football.

The 39-year-old's international career was marked by periods of heartbreak before culminating in a remarkable run of success. After losing the 2014 FIFA World Cup final to Germany and suffering another Copa America final defeat to Chile in 2016, Messi eventually ended

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Argentina's 28-year wait for a major international trophy by winning the Copa America in 2021.

He then achieved the biggest prize of his career at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Argentina defeated France on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw in the final. Messi scored twice and converted his penalty in the shootout as Argentina lifted the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

Argentina subsequently retained the Copa America title in 2024, adding another major international trophy to Messi's decorated career.

Messi had briefly announced his international retirement in 2016 after Argentina's Copa America final defeat to Chile, but reversed his decision and returned to lead the national team to its subsequent successes.

Across six FIFA World Cup appearances from 2006 to 2026, Messi scored 21 goals in 34 matches, leaving him second on the tournament's all-time scoring list behind France forward Kylian Mbappe, who has 22 goals.

At the 2026 World Cup, Messi continued to be one of Argentina's key performers, scoring eight goals and providing four assists, including his first World Cup hat-trick against Algeria. He had earlier surpassed Germany great Miroslav Klose's World Cup goals tally before Mbappe moved ahead of him.

While his international career has now ended, Messi will continue to play club football for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. Inter Miami currently sit fourth in the MLS standings with 42 points from 22 matches, having recorded 12 wins, six draws and four defeats. (ANI)

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