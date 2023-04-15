I am recovering well: Pant

PTI

Bangalore, April 14

Sorely missed in a forgettable campaign so far, Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant today said he is “getting better with each passing day”, months after being treated for multiple injuries because of a horrific car accident.

The Indian star suffered multiple injuries when his car rammed into a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway last December.

When asked about his recovery, Pant said: “I am recovering very well and I’m getting better with each passing day. I came to visit the National Cricket Academy and the Delhi Capitals happened to be there. So I met the team.”

Though he is recovering, he is unlikely to make a comeback anytime soon.

Pant caught up with his teammates on the sidelines of the training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“I just saw how the team’s practice is carrying on. I really love to be around the boys and I am missing it,” Pant added. “My heart and soul are always with the Delhi Capitals. I would like to wish them all the best for their next match.”