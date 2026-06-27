Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], June 27 (ANI): India may have suffered a 34-run defeat to Ireland in the opening T20I in Belfast, but the biggest talking point for many in Rajasthan was the dream debut of Tonk-born left-arm pacer Jai Moondra, whose impressive spell helped Ireland register their first-ever international victory over India.

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Making his international debut on Friday, the 29-year-old announced himself in style by dismissing Sanju Samson with the very first ball of his spell. He later added the wicket of Shivam Dube to finish with excellent figures of 2 for 25 from his four overs.

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Back home in Tonk, celebrations erupted as Jai's family watched the match together. While they cheered every boundary and six hit by the Indian batters, they could not contain their joy whenever Jai struck with the ball. There was pride in his remarkable achievement, although the family admitted feeling disappointed that India had ended up on the losing side.

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Jai Moondra's mother, Vidya Moondra, told ANI, "I am sad that India lost, but my son performed so well and brought laurels to his family, Rajasthan and the country. I am proud of him. He picked up two wickets. Everyone who ever watched him play used to tell us to make him a Cricketer. After 10th grade, he focused more on his studies because his father wanted him to get a degree first and then focus on this. He completed his education and then pursued this. He had joined an academy."

His uncle, Kanhaiya Lal Moondra, was equally emotional after witnessing the memorable debut.

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"I cannot describe my joy in words. The passion with which my son played, he created history. I am getting so many phone calls that he played so well. We are sad that India lost, but we are proud of our son," he said.

Jai's cricketing journey began in Tonk, where he trained under coach Imtiaz Ali on the same ground that also nurtured India pacer Khaleel Ahmed. He represented Tonk and Rajasthan at the Under-14 level before moving to Ireland in May 2021 to pursue an M Tech degree.

While studying, Jai continued playing cricket, initially representing the famous Leinster Cricket Club in Dublin. He was part of the side that won the Irish Senior Cup in 2023 and gradually established himself through his aggressive left-arm pace bowling and handy batting. After obtaining Irish citizenship in 2025, he earned a place in the national team.

On Friday, Jai made an immediate impact after being introduced into the attack in the second over of India's innings. He dismissed Sanju Samson with the very first delivery of his spell and conceded just seven runs in the over. Trusted again by his captain in the fifth over, he gave away only four runs.

He struck again in the 16th over when he dismissed Shivam Dube off the final ball, completing a sharp return catch off his own bowling after conceding six runs in the over.

Jai nearly had a third wicket in his final over, but the catch of Harshit Rana was dropped on the last ball. He eventually finished with figures of 2 for 25, playing a crucial role in Ireland's historic victory.

Ireland will take on India in the second T20I on Sunday in Belfast and try to win the series. (ANI)

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