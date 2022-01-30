I am still available for selection in T20Is: Imran Tahir

Tahir, who retired from ODI cricket after 2019 Men's Cricket World Cup, was a surprise omission in South Africa's squad for the Men's T20 World Cup 2021

I am still available for selection in T20Is: Imran Tahir

South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir- File photo

Karachi, January 30  

South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir on Sunday said he is still available for selection in T20 Internationals. He also hopes that the South Africa selection committee will consider his performances in franchise T20 leagues to feature in the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Tahir, who retired from ODI cricket after the 2019 Men's Cricket World Cup, was a surprise omission in South Africa's squad for the Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman. In 38 T20Is, Tahir has taken 63 wickets at an average of 15.04 and economy rate of 6.73.

"I am still available for selection in T20Is. I believe I am fit enough to play in the T20 World Cup (in Australia). I hope that selectors will consider my performances around the world. If they do, I am sure they'll find me a deserving candidate," Tahir, who debuted for South Africa in 2011, was quoted as saying by GeoNews.

Tahir, the Lahore-born leg spinner who played his initial cricket in Pakistan, is currently in the country turning out for Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). He admitted that it was a strange feeling to be playing as an overseas player in the league of his birth country.

"It is a strange feeling that I am an overseas player for Pakistan where I was born and even played my initial cricket, but I am also thankful to South Africa that they gave me a chance to reach my dreams and prove myself in international cricket." He added that he doesn't take any chance of playing for granted as he got to start his international career very late. "I feel that I got the opportunity very late, so I don't take anything for granted and try to give my best." Talking about Multan side in the PSL, who are the defending champions and won it's first two matches, Tahir remarked, "We are off to a good start. It is all because of the collective hard work of the team. I hope we continue with this streak in the tournament. This unity as a team is the key to success. When you work hard as a team and give your best, you surely get success." The 42-year-old signed off by saying that he would like to be involved as a coach once his playing days are done. "I love to share my experience with young cricketers. Maybe I will become a leg-spin coach in the future." --IANS

#ImranTahir #T20

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab punjab assembly polls

Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder

2
Diaspora

Thousands protest Justin Trudeau govt's Covid mandates and restrictions in Canadian capital

3
Lifestyle

Here's a look at Nawazuddin's new bungalow in Mumbai

4
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

5
Chandigarh

Panchkula Judge proceeded in ‘hot haste’, slipshod manner: Punjab and Haryana High Court

6
Chandigarh

Signs of 3rd Covid wave flattening in Chandigarh

7
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

8
Entertainment

Salman Khan's soft corner for Shehnaaz Gill is so evident, only she can poke him for being single and it has Katrina Kaif's angle

9
Punjab

Former Qila Raipur MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura quits Congress

10
Nation

Martyrs’ Day: Nation observe Mahatma Gandhi’s 74th death anniversary

Don't Miss

View All
Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice
Features

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi's birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice

Avoid ‘unreal’ photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Kejriwal
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Top Stories

‘It’s a choice between corrupt & honest’: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

'It's a choice between corrupt & honest': Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

Fresh plea filed in SC on Pegasus spyware

Fresh plea filed in SC on Pegasus spyware

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

JeM’s top commander, Pak native among 5 shot dead in encounters

JeM's top commander, Pak native among 5 shot dead in encounters

Haryana farmers begin Singhu-type stir in Sirsa

Haryana farmers begin Singhu-type stir in Sirsa

Cities

View All

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Rahul Gandhi 'pickpocketed' during Amritsar visit?

Only 18 poll violations in last three weeks in Amritsar

Artistes steer clear of poll campaigns this time, Covid to blame?

Contesting elections not common man’s cup of tea

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Punjab poll 2022: Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

OPEN HOUSE: What measures should Admn, police take to curb crimes involving auto drivers?

OPEN HOUSE: What measures should Admn, police take to curb crimes involving auto drivers?

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Sigh of relief, new Covid cases lowest in 4 weeks in Patiala district

Sigh of relief, new Covid cases lowest in 4 weeks in Patiala district

Last date to apply for master cadre posts extended

Homage paid to Mahatma Gandhi