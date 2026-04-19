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Home / Sports / "I can snatch matches from opponents' hands": Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

"I can snatch matches from opponents' hands": Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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ANI
Updated At : 05:55 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made a confident statement about his approach to the game and long-term ambition of representing India at the senior level, while also underlining his belief in his ability to change matches in pressure situations.

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Speaking on Doordarshan, Sooryavanshi reflected on his mindset at the crease and the conversations he has had with his family regarding his cricketing journey.

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Emphasising his self-belief, he said he remains focused on utilising his skills to influence games whenever he is at the crease.

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"For whatever duration I am on the ground, as long as I am using my skills, dominate and play, I can snatch the match from opponents' hands. I also spoke to my father. He said I have fulfilled half of his dream, but half is still left. I need to play in the World Cup for the senior Indian team. Of course, every player shares the same dream: to play for the seniors and win for their country, India. That is my focus for India," Sooryavanshi said.

Former India cricketer Saba Karim, who also featured in the discussion, praised Sooryavanshi's natural striking ability and compared his raw power to some of the best batters seen at a young age.

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However, he made a distinction between power and technical refinement, suggesting that the youngster's biggest strength lies in his natural ability rather than structured coaching.

"The power I saw in Sachin Tendulkar at a similar age, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has more power than that. I am talking about power, not technique. This boy's bat speed, his swing, his high back-lift, that is unbelievable. And no coach can teach that. You get that by birth."

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 so far, Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has smashed 246 runs in six matches at a staggering strike rate of 236.53. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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