"I cannot even describe how I feel": Shilpa Shyla cherishes maiden CWG medal

Glasgow [Scotland], July 28 (ANI): Indian para-athlete Shilpa K Shyla expressed immense joy after securing her maiden Commonwealth Games medal, saying the achievement was beyond words after she won bronze in the women's shot put F57 event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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Reflecting on her medal-winning performance, Shilpa told ANI, "This was my first time attending the games, and I am very happy. I cannot even describe how I feel. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me. Satyapal sir helped me a lot. Also, my coaches, Eshan SD sir and Raghavendra sir, have supported me a lot. Pushpa ma'am was also with us at the camp and supported us. Once again, I would like to thank everyone who has supported me. Also, I would like to thank the Government of India and the Government of Karnataka from the bottom of my heart."

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Shilpa had originally finished fourth in the event with a personal-best throw of 7.26 metres, but was elevated to the bronze medal after Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi was disqualified following an official review.

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The revised results saw fellow Indian Sharmila Dhankar retain the gold medal with a season-best throw of 9.81m, while Ghana's Zinabu Issah secured silver with 8.65m, giving India its first double podium finish of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Head coach of the Indian para-athletics team for the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), KR Satyanarayana, praised Shilpa's dedication and backed her to continue her upward trajectory.

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Speaking to ANI, Satyanarayana said, "Shilpa's stars were good, and she had also trained well. In this same event, our Sharmila won gold. Both Sharmila and Shilpa trained at the same location, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru. It is a wonderful moment for Indian Para-athletics. There is immense talent in India's rural areas. On Shilpa's behalf, I extend my heartfelt thanks to all of you. Shilpa has trained exceptionally well over the last six months with the goal of winning a Commonwealth medal. She performed even better here than she did during her training. As her coach, I am personally very happy. Shilpa also has a chance to win a medal at the upcoming Para Asian Games."

The upgraded bronze increased India's medal tally to 10 medals at the Games -- two gold, five silver and three bronze.

Hailing from Kanchigara Koppalu village in Karnataka's Mysuru district, Shilpa lost her left leg in a road accident at the age of four. She later completed her postgraduate studies and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) before taking up para-athletics, where she has steadily risen through the ranks to earn her first Commonwealth Games medal.

India's medal winners in Glasgow so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)

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