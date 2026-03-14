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Home / Sports / "I can't be the mentor for Delhi Capitals in this IPL season": Kevin Pietersen

"I can't be the mentor for Delhi Capitals in this IPL season": Kevin Pietersen

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ANI
Updated At : 07:30 PM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Legendary England batter Kevin Pietersen on Saturday announced to pull off as Delhi Capitals' mentor for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, citing time constraints, but will return to his role as a commentator and broadcaster in the 'world's best league'.

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Pietersen was named the DC mentor last year, featuring in a coaching assignment for the first time in the IPL since last featuring as a player in the league in 2016.

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"I can't be the mentor for Delhi Capitals in this IPL season. I can't commit to the time that the job requires. Best wishes to all the players for this season! Though I'll see you back in the commentary box! IPL is the world's best league, and I can't wait to see you all soon!,"Pietersen said in a post on X, written in Hindi.

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DC had a decent campaign under Pietersen in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, finishing fifth on the points table and narrowly missing out on the playoffs.

Pietersen has played 36 IPL matches for teams including Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (then Royal Challengers Bangalore), Sunrisers Hyderabad and Pune Warriors India, scoring 1,001 runs in the league.

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the first phase of the IPL 2026, to be played from March 28 to April 12, 2026. As three states are scheduled to undergo State Assembly elections during this period, the full schedule of the tournament will be announced once the poll dates are announced.

The 19th edition of the biggest T20 league on the globe will commence when defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. A total of 20 matches will be played across 10 venues: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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