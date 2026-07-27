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Home / Sports / "I dedicate my win to Kargil heroes": Jadumani after win over Pakistan boxer at CWG 2026

"I dedicate my win to Kargil heroes": Jadumani after win over Pakistan boxer at CWG 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 02:38 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 27 (ANI): Indian boxer Jadumani Singh Mandengbam dedicated his victory over Pakistan's Sumama Rehman to the heroes of the Kargil War after booking his place in the men's 55kg quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with a commanding win on Sunday.

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The 22-year-old produced a dominant display to outclass Rehman 5-0 by unanimous decision in the Round of 16, keeping India's medal hopes alive in the weight category.

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After the bout, Jadumani paid tribute to India's Kargil heroes and vowed to go all the way in Glasgow. Coincidentally, Jadumani's win over the Pakistani boxer came on July 26, which is a day observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas in India.

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"I dedicate my win to the Kargil heroes. I felt great winning against Pakistan. I will perform even better in the quaterfinals and secure a Gold for India," he told ANI after the bout.

Earlier on Sunday, the whole country commemorated the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas with tributes to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War.

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The highly anticipated India-Pakistan contest lived up to its billing, but Jadumani remained in complete control throughout the bout, earning the unanimous verdict from all five judges.

The Pakistani boxer had entered the contest after receiving a bye in the opening round, while Jadumani had already impressed with a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the Round of 32.

The latest victory ensured the Manipuri boxer progressed to the last eight, where he will fight on Tuesday for a place in the semifinals. A win in the quarterfinal would also guarantee him at least a bronze medal, as both losing semifinalists in Commonwealth Games boxing receive bronze medals.

Jadumani, who won a silver medal in the 50kg category at the World Boxing Cup Finals in Noida last year before moving up to the 55kg division this season, has looked in fine form throughout the tournament with back-to-back unanimous decision victories.

India continued to enjoy a successful campaign in Glasgow across disciplines on Sunday. Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu won her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 48kg weightlifting event, while Chanambam Rishikanta Singh claimed silver in the men's 60kg category. Raja Muthupandi also added to India's medal tally by securing silver in the men's 65kg weightlifting event.

With Jadumani now through to the quarterfinals, India's boxing contingent remains firmly in contention for more medals at the Games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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