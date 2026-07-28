"I dedicate this medal to my family and country": Sarvesh Kushare sets sights on Asian Games gold after CWG 2026 silver

Glasgow [Scotland], July 28 (ANI): After scripting history with India's first-ever silver medal in the men's high jump at the Commonwealth Games, Sarvesh Kushare dedicated the achievement to his family and the nation, while expressing confidence that Indian athletics can win more medals in Glasgow and vowing to target gold at the upcoming Asian Games.

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Speaking to ANI after his medal-winning performance, Sarvesh said, "The competitions for the rest of the Indian athletics team are still to come, so we hope to see as many gold medals as possible. I didn't get gold, but I managed to secure silver. Now, I will focus more on the upcoming Asian Games and prepare to win gold. It was within reach. If I had managed a 28 today, I would have won gold. But it's alright. There will be more opportunities in the future. I dedicate this medal to my entire family and my country."

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The Indian national record holder created history by becoming the first athlete from the country to win a silver medal in the men's high jump at the Commonwealth Games.

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Sarvesh cleared 2.25 metres in the final before narrowly missing out on gold after failing to clear 2.28m in three attempts. Jamaica's Romaine Beckford also cleared 2.25m but claimed the gold medal on countback after producing a cleaner series, while England's Kimani Jack settled for bronze with a best jump of 2.20m.

The decisive moment came at the 2.25m mark, where Sarvesh succeeded on his third attempt. Beckford, however, cleared the height on his first attempt, giving the Jamaican the advantage that ultimately decided the gold medal.

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Sarvesh entered the Commonwealth Games in red-hot form after setting a new Indian national record of 2.31m at the National Inter-State Championships just a month earlier. He carried that momentum into Glasgow, negotiating the early heights confidently before securing a place on the podium with his clearance of 2.25m.

India's other competitors in the men's high jump had contrasting outings, with Aadarsh Ram finishing fifth, while 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Tejaswin Shankar withdrew after his opening jump.

Sarvesh's silver became India's fifth silver medal and 10th overall medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. India have so far won two gold, five silver and three bronze medals.

Earlier, Sharmila Dhankar claimed India's second gold medal by winning the women's shot put F57 event with a season-best throw of 9.81m, while fellow Indian Shilpa Shyla was awarded the bronze medal following the disqualification of Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi.

India's medal winners so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)

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