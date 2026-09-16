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Home / Sports / “I didn't get any complaints…”: IOA President PT Usha on Indian cricketers’ Asian Games stay

“I didn't get any complaints…”: IOA President PT Usha on Indian cricketers’ Asian Games stay

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ANI
Updated At : 04:47 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has said she had not received any complaints regarding cricketers’ accommodation in Japan ahead of the Asian Games 2026, scheduled to be held from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya.

Reports in a section of the media suggested that accommodation-related issues at Asian Games were discussed during an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting.

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Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Jaspal Rana’s book launch in New Delhi on Tuesday, PT Usha said she had received no complaints from the athletes, while also stressing that the cricketers are no different from other members of the contingent and are all part of Team India.

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“I didn't get any complaints from there. They are all athletes, not cricketers… all are Team India,” she said.

PT Usha said the IOA would do its best to resolve any issue, with the Chef de Mission also present there. Notably, Sahdev Yadav is the Chef de Mission for the Games.

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“From our side, we will do our best, and there is a Chef de Mission also, and hope that the problem will be solved soon,” PT Usha said.

Speaking about the IOA’s expectations from the Indian contingent at the Asian Games, PT Usha said the IOA does not want to put pressure on the Indian contingent and is confident that the athletes will give their best. She added that the government, Sports Ministry and IOA have provided the players with the support and facilities they need.

She said, “I don't want to give any pressure to our players. I think they have all gone with confidence. Hope that they will do their best because the Indian government and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and IOA are in one line; whatever they wanted, we have already provided and hope that these are all the things they will get confidence, no?”

PT Usha also paid tribute to Jaspal Rana, describing him as a person who made the country proud both as an athlete and as a coach. “In one word, I can't finish. Jaspal Rana's glory to Indian sport… as an athlete also he has made India proud, and as a coach as well,” she said.

Renowned shooter and coach Jaspal Rana passed away at the age of 49 in June this year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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