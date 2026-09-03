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Home / Sports / "I didn't know all of this happened": Mandhana after breaking multiple records

"I didn't know all of this happened": Mandhana after breaking multiple records

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ANI
Updated At : 10:47 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Dubai [UAE], September 3 (ANI): Following breaking multiple records, Indian batting heavyweight Smriti Mandhana admitted she was unaware of the records broken during her century against Hong Kong.

She also praised Hong Kong's disciplined powerplay bowling and energy. She said the surface offered some low bounce early on but became easier to bat on once she settled in, adding that she was delighted to contribute and praised the occasion as memorable for Hong Kong as well.

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Mandhana produced a breathtaking batting masterclass, smashing 124 off just 64 balls as India Women posted 193/5 against Hong Kong Women in their Women's Asia Cup 2026 Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

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"I didn’t know all of this happened. It's really hard for me to play slower bowlers, but credit to them. They were really disciplined in the powerplay. They bowled pretty well, and the kind of energy they showed was something which we all can learn from. Having said that, I just love batting, and I’m happy that I could contribute," Mandhana said after India's first innings.

"It did keep a little low in the powerplay. I think once you’ve got your eyes set, it was a little easier to pick up length and just go under the ball a little more. Credit to them; I’ll just keep talking about them because it’s the first time we’re playing them and it’s just a memorable occasion for them as well," she added.

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Mandhana became the leading century-maker in women's international cricket, moving to 18 centuries and surpassing former Australia captain Meg Lanning's tally of 17.

Mandhana also became the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket, moving to 10,880 runs and surpassing former India captain Mithali Raj's tally of 10,868.

She also became the first Indian woman to register two T20I centuries, going past India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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