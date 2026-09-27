Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Indian batting icon Virat Kohli opened up about being considered one of the greatest cricketers to have graced the sport, saying that he does not consider himself the best ever and that different players have existed across different timelines in cricket who have done some amazing things for the sport.

Virat was speaking to JioStar ahead of the first ODI against West Indies, which will start on Sunday. With a record of 54 ODI centuries, over 28,000 international runs, approaching 15,000 ODI runs and having won every major ICC trophy across all formats of the sport, Virat's case for being the 'Greatest of All Time' in cricket for his generation of fans and in general is very much debatable. During his prime years, the batter redefined all-format batting domination, setting new benchmarks with his centuries, batting averages and ICC ranking numbers. Even during the twilight of his career as an ODI-exclusive superstar, records break the moment Virat connects the ball with his bat.

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Speaking on being considered one of the best-ever cricketers, Virat said, "I do not consider myself the best ever. Different players have existed in different times of the sport, and they have done some amazing things, but might not have accumulated those kinds of numbers, and some have numbers which are way better than mine. But I guess, apart from this, everyone's main goal eventually is to create enough impact."

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Virat expressed gratitude for a career that has so far run for almost 19 years and spoke on being motivated and excited to play even after so long.

"I have been fortunate enough to have played for so long, and of course, when you are motivated to do well over that period, you end up performing more often than not. But eventually, the end goal has always been to contribute towards the betterment of the team and take the team towards the result that we want. As long as that answer is yes, and you mix up experience, your fitness, game awareness and motivation all together. So, I am blessed that it is still there, and I continue to be excited to play for the country, which is a great honour," he signed off.

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Virat, India's second-highest ODI run-getter after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), is just 59 runs away from becoming the second player to reach 15,000 ODI runs. He has scored 14,941 runs in 314 matches and 302 innings at an average of 58.59, with 54 centuries and 79 fifties, with a best score of 183. He could also become the fastest to reach the landmark within this series.

The countdown towards the much-anticipated 100-century mark will continue for Virat and his legion of fans, with the 37-year-old sitting on 85 centuries. With nine centuries in just 41 innings already against West Indies, a century or two, even a hat-trick (something Virat has done against West Indies before), cannot be ruled out.

What better place to start another exceptional run than Thiruvananthapuram, where Virat has not been dismissed yet. In two ODIs at Thiruvananthapuram, Virat has scored 199 runs without getting out, including an entertaining knock of 166* in 110 balls (with 13 fours and eight sixes) against Sri Lanka in January 2023, which saw him go from an 85-ball hundred to 166* in 110 balls, a masterclass in ODI cricket acceleration and innings building.

He also needs two more centuries to break Sachin's all-time record of 60 List-A tons, currently sitting at 59 centuries in the format. This could do wonders for Virat’s legacy as a batter in the 50-over format, having dominated it from state to international level.

Currently sitting at 41 international centuries at home, Virat is two more tons away from breaking Sachin's all-time record of 42 centuries at home.

There is also a third Sachin record that Virat could break: the most ODI runs by a batter in home conditions. Sachin has scored 6,976 in 164 matches, and currently Virat has 6,867 runs in 130 matches and 127 innings at an average of 62.42, with 27 centuries and 36 fifties.

In six innings this year, Virat has scored 384 runs at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate of over 106, with a century and three fifties. (ANI)

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