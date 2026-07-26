Harare [Zimbabwe], July 26 (ANI): India's wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan emphasised the importance of staying focused on his own game rather than comparing himself to others or worrying about external opinions.

Advertisement

He stressed that a No. 3 batter must assess the match situation, understand the pitch conditions, and adapt accordingly.

Advertisement

"I don't give so much focus on what's happening outside. I know the way I have to play. What's important is to just be in the moment, not think about what's going on in the outside world, who is getting more, thinking about that this guy is hitting more. Everyone can have that image in the team. But at the same time, as a No. 3 batter, if two wickets are down, you need to understand what's important. Do you keep taking chances or do you build a partnership? Is it easy to hit? You need to understand the wicket and play accordingly," Ishan Kishan said.

Advertisement

With India asked to bat first, Kishan arrived at the crease early after the visitors slumped to 29/2 inside the first three overs.

The left-hander rebuilt the innings with a 66-run partnership alongside captain Shreyas Iyer (25) before adding a vital 94-run stand with Tilak Varma to guide India to a formidable 219/5 in 20 overs.

Advertisement

Kishan led the charge with a blistering 81 off just 44 balls, an innings laced with nine fours and two sixes.

Kishan said India assessed the pitch carefully and focused on building partnerships rather than chasing an arbitrary total. He added that he and Iyer aimed to bat deep after the early wickets, a plan they executed successfully.

"There were a lot of thoughts going on whether we wanted to end up getting 250 or 230, or whether the wicket was just about getting 170 to 180 runs. So we had that in mind when Shreyas Iyer came in. We wanted to build a partnership and take the innings deep. I think we executed it in a very good manner," Kishan added.

India's bowlers capped off the dominant display with a disciplined effort, spearheaded by Abhishek Sharma's three-wicket haul, while Yash Thakur and Prince Yadav claimed two wickets apiece.

Zimbabwe were bundled out for 129 in 17.5 overs, handing India a commanding 90-run victory and an unassailable lead in the three-match series. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)