Washington DC [US], April 24 (ANI): Uncertainty over Iran's participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026 has deepened after remarks from the United States President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted potential security and entry issues.

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US special envoy Paolo Zampolli had earlier proposed to replace Iran's football team with Italy in the competition.

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"I don't think about it too much... Let me gie that a little thought," Trump told the media at the White House when asked about the potential idea of Italy replacing Iran in the World Cup tournament, which is scheduled to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

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Marco Rubio, however, struck a more direct tone, clarifying that the United States has not formally barred Iran's team but raised concerns about accompanying personnel.

"Nothing from the US has told them that they can't come. The problem with Iran would not be the athletes but some other people they would want to bring, some of whom have ties to the IRGC. We may not be able to let them in... They decide not to come on their own because they decided not to come, but they can't bring a bunch of IRGC terrorists into our country and pretend that they are journalists and athletic trainers," he said.

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The comments come amid mounting uncertainty around Iran's participation in the expanded 48-team tournament. The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup will be the largest in history, featuring 104 matches, with the opening game scheduled in Mexico City and the final to be held in New Jersey.

Iran has qualified for the tournament and has been placed in Group G, alongside Belgium, New Zealand, and Egypt. As per the current schedule, their matches are slated to be held in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Earlier this week, Iran's Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali indicated that a final decision of the national team's participation will depend on evolving political and security conditions, with discussions ongoing at the government and national security level. He said authorities are preparing for both scenarios -- participation or withdrawal -- depending on circumstances.

Despite the concerns, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has publicly backed Iran's inclusion, reiterating that the team remains part of the competition. (ANI)

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