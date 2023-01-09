I don't think he can do that again, says Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf on Kohli's famous game-changing six

IANS
Karachi, January 9
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has said Virat Kohli's magnificent six in his final over at the 2022 T20 World Cup still hurts him. However, the seamer added that, "I don't think Virat can do that again."
Kohli hit a massive straight six over Rauf's head on a length delivery followed by a flick of the wrists for another maximum during the India-Pakistan clash and played an unbeaten knock of 82 off 53 deliveries as he took the side to a successful 160-run chase at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
"Of course, it hurt when that went for a six. I didn't say anything but it hurt me personally. I thought something wrong had happened. Anyone who knows cricket knows what sort of a player he is. He has played that shot now; I don't think he can do that again."
"Such shots are quite rare; you can't hit them again and again. His timing was perfect, and it went for a six," Rauf said on Pakistan show 'Hasna Mana Hai'.
