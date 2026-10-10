Syracuse (New York) [US], October 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump joked about legendary boxer Mike Tyson's fearsome reputation in the ring during a rally in Syracuse, New York, recalling how the former heavyweight champion intimidated his opponents and saying he would never want to fight him.

Trump brought Tyson on stage during the rally, where he was campaigning for Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman, and recalled watching the American boxer compete during his prime.

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"I see somebody in the audience that I will never fight, I promise. But I remember when Mike [Tyson] was in his prime, when he was the heavyweight champion of the world. He’d stand in the corner and his people would all be holding him back. He wanted to kill whoever it was," Trump said, according to Fox News.

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"He was a very dangerous person actually, and he was one of the greatest fighters in history," Trump added.

Trump also joked that Tyson's presence could offer protection to Blakeman, who is challenging incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul in New York's gubernatorial election.

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"I see him standing right next to Bruce Blakeman. Bruce wants a little protection, he’s got the right guy. Bruce knows who to stand near," Trump said, as per Fox News.

Tyson, who accompanied Trump to Syracuse after visiting the White House earlier in the day, expressed his support for the US President when he took the stage.

"Thank you very much. I'm just happy to be here with my president, President Trump, and there's no way in the world I would ever be here if it wasn't for a president like Donald Trump. Thank you," Tyson said, as per Fox News.

As Tyson left the stage, Trump continued to praise the former heavyweight champion while joking about his appearance.

"I watched him get in the ring many times. He was a scary guy. I think he looks better now than he did 30 years ago," Trump said, as per Fox News. "What the hell are you doing, Mike?"

Tyson, 60, is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers in history. He became the youngest boxer to win a world heavyweight title at the age of 20 and went on to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the three-belt era.

Known for his aggressive style and knockout power, Tyson recorded 50 professional victories, including 44 by knockout, before retiring in 2005. His notable wins included victories over Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks and Frank Bruno.

Trump and Tyson were also joined at the rally by New York Yankees president Randy Levine. The President briefly referred to the Yankees' recent postseason disappointment after the team was swept in the American League Division Series, but played down its significance given the franchise's history of success.

The Syracuse appearance was part of Trump's campaign support for Blakeman, who is seeking to unseat Hochul, the state's governor since August 2021. (ANI)

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