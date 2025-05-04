"I enjoy my fielding, probably more than my batting": KKR batter Rinku Singh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] May 4 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh highlighted the importance of saving a boundary on a fast outfield.

He emphasized his fielding role, expressing enjoyment and a preference for it over batting. He acknowledged Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell's crucial runs and the perfect situation he faced in the final overs.

"It was important to save that (18.2) boundary. This is one of the quickest outfields in India. It is my role to do well in the outfield, I like to take the responsibility. I enjoy my fielding, probably more than my batting. Russell scored some crucial runs, but he hasn't been among the runs this season. I had to play in the last 2 overs, it was the perfect situation for me, the stage was set. Our team is playing well, we need to keep enjoying going forward. We are taking one game at a time, not thinking too much of the future," Rinku Singh said in the post-match presentation.

Advertisement

Rinku made a valuable 19 runs in six balls, that powered KKR to post 200+, he saved certain boundaries while fielding, which eventually won KKR the match.

A magnificent fighting 95 from skipper Riyan Parag went in vain as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) held their nerves to deny Rajasthan Royals (RR) a win, leaving them one run short at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Advertisement

Chasing 207 runs, RR was 71/5, but a 92-run stand between Parag and Shimron Hetmyer and fireworks from Shubham Dubey and Jofra Archer almost took them home, until the pair failed to complete a double on the final ball to push the match into a Super Over.

KKR is at sixth spot with five wins and five losses, giving them 10 points and keeping their defence alive. RR is at eighth, with three wins and nine losses, giving them six points. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)