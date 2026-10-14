DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / “I expect more from our technical director”: Martinez criticises United’s hierarchy after defeat to Atleti

“I expect more from our technical director”: Martinez criticises United’s hierarchy after defeat to Atleti

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:31 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Madrid [Spain], October 14 (ANI): Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez criticised the club's hierarchy and said he expects more from the team’s technical director following their 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, calling for greater investment in the squad to compete with rival teams, according to Sky Sports.

In a post-match interview, Martinez said he had expected the club's management to bring in more players during the summer transfer window, specifically expressing disappointment with technical director Jason Wilcox.

Advertisement

"I have to control myself a lot, but sometimes it's a reflection of how our club is at the moment. We had a fantastic season last season, and now we expect more from the top, from upstairs, to bring in more players to compete because many teams have brought in many players as well," Martinez said while speaking to Amazon Prime, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Advertisement

Martinez said he expected greater investment from the club's technical director, while acknowledging that players also needed to improve and stressing the importance of building a stronger squad.

"Yes, 100 per cent. I expect more from our technical director. I have to be honest. And also, as a player, we have to do more. It's also important to build a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night," he said.

Advertisement

The defender added that building a strong squad was essential to handle challenging matches, while suggesting that responsibility for the team's struggles should not rest solely with the manager or players.

"He does his best," Martinez said of manager Michael Carrick. "But every season is different. You can't stay with what you did last season. The teams know how you play, they know every detail. If you don't change, next season is a big problem. You start changing, changing, changing managers. But what about [moves his eyes upwards] other areas?"

Martinez suggested that responsibility for the defeat should not fall solely on the coach and players, pointing to other areas of the club that also needed scrutiny.

"I can't say more. Because also tonight it is easy to say the coach, it is easy to say the players, but also we have to see other areas," he said.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Carrick said he had not watched Martinez’s interview and suggested the defender’s comments may have been influenced by the disappointment of the defeat.

"Well, I haven't seen the interview. I've half heard about it in the other interviews I've done. I think it's a little bit about the emotions of the game as well, coming here and being disappointed not to get something from the game. Straight after a game, for me, is not the time to talk about that interview because I haven't seen it, so I can't really comment on that. But I think it's important for us to move forward quickly, really. I think there's a big game on Sunday, and it's really important that we move forward and we stay focused on that,” he said.

"There's disappointment within the group. I'm bitterly disappointed in certain things, and the boys are as well as a group," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts