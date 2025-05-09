"I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army": Rohit Sharma praises Indian Armed Forces

New Delhi [India] May 9 (ANI): Indian captain Rohit Sharma hailed the Indian Army, Indian Air force & Indian Navy as India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads against each other after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neigbouring country under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Rohit Sharma posted on his official X handle, "With every passing moment, with every decision taken I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Air Force & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation's pride. It's important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake news. Stay safe, everyone!#OperationSindoor #JaiHind."

https://x.com/ImRo45/status/1920713954155770273

Advertisement

Earlier on Thursday, a complete blackout was enforced in Jammu after sirens were heard and explosions were reported near the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts, amid rising tensions in the region.

The Border Security Forces (BSF) foiled a major infiltration attempt along the International Boundary in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

The attempt was made around 11 pm on May 8. In a post on X, BSF Jammu wrote, "At around 2300 hours on 8 May 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K."

Additionally, the Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force."

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army had shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during the large-scale counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders (IB), sources told ANI. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)