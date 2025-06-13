DT
Home / Sports / "I feel like I've missed out over last 10 years": James Andeson reflects on missing T-20 cricket

ANI
Updated At : 09:30 PM Jun 13, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India] June 13 (ANI): Former England legendary seamer James Anderson said he's really enjoying playing T20 cricket, even though he hasn't played much of it. He doesn't regret his Test career, but wishes he'd played more T20 over the last decade.

Anderson, who is set to feature for Lancashire against Worcestershire on Friday evening, has made a remarkable impact in his three Vitality Blast fixtures so far.

He has claimed seven wickets at 10.14 and an economy-rate of 6.45, including a best of 3 for 17 in his comeback fixture against Durham at Chester-le-Street.

"I've only played three games - and my opinion might change very quickly over the next couple of weeks - but I feel like I've missed out over the last 10 years. It is so much fun. I wouldn't change anything in my Test career, but it would have been nice to play a little bit more [T20] over the last 10 years," James Anderson said during an event for DP World.

Anderson said that he was nervous before his first game for Lancashire, but feels more settled now that he knows the team better. He hopes to stay fit and continue playing well for the rest of the year.

"I was really nervous before my first game, but just being around Lancashire for the last however-many years, I've been dipping in and out. It has been nice to settle in and get to know the guys properly, and try to have an impact in the team and on the squad. Hopefully, I can stay fit and keep doing it for the rest of the year."

Anderson remains England's leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket, with a tally of 269 scalps that may never be beaten. However, he claimed just 18 in his 19 T20Is, with his last match in the format coming against South Africa at Centurion in 2009.

"I do watch a lot of cricket. I've been around a lot of cricket. I was with the England white-ball team in the winter, so you do kind of learn all the time, watching different things - watching The Hundred, watching the Blast over the last ten years."

"I've always had slower balls, but it's getting back into nailing them down. It's something I've loved throughout my career, developing skills and working at them," he added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

