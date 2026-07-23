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Home / Sports / "I feel very good": Putul Sonowal after beating world champion Bester in CWG 2026

"I feel very good": Putul Sonowal after beating world champion Bester in CWG 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 10:53 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 23 (ANI): Indian lawn bowls player Putul Sonowal expressed confidence in the country's prospects at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating world champion Ryan Bester in the men's singles sectional play, saying the sport has gained greater recognition in India since the 2022 edition.

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Speaking to ANI, Sonowal said beating Bester was a significant achievement, given the Canadian's status as a world champion.

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"I feel very good because for me this match was very important; playing against the world champion means it is not easy to win against him. So I tried my best," Sonowal said.

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He also praised India's women's lawn bowls players for their performance and progression to the next round after defeating Malta.

"Our women players also played very well and reached the next round after defeating Malta," he added.

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Sonowal highlighted India's success at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where the country won gold and silver medals in the women's fours and men's fours events.

"In 2022, India won gold and silver in women's fours and men's fours. After that, like earlier, lawn bowls was not known much in India; no one knew what lawn bowls was," he said.

According to Sonowal, the sport has received increased attention in India following the country's success at the Birmingham Games, and he is hopeful of another strong medal-winning performance at the ongoing edition.

"After the Commonwealth Games, lawn bowls has started getting a lot of publicity in India, and I hope that we will bring medals in this Commonwealth as well," he said.

Sonowal further expressed hope that the growing popularity of lawn bowls would encourage more Indian players to take up the sport and get opportunities to compete at major international tournaments.

"India's lawn bowls should move ahead, and Indian lawn bowls players should get a chance to do well in the next tournament," he added.

Putul Sonowal, making his Commonwealth Games debut at the age of 43, prevailed in a tie-break to beat Bester after the two players split the first two sets at the Scottish Event Campus.

Sonowal, the reigning Asian champion, had edged the first set 5-4 before losing the second 7-3 in his first play match of Section D, which includes six players. The bowlers who win each of the four sections (A to D) will qualify for the semi-finals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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