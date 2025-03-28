Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): After his match-winning knock against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Vizag, Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Ashutosh Sharma opened up on receiving guidance from ex-Punjab Kings (PBKS) teammate Shikhar Dhawan and DC mentor, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

Ashutosh carried off from where he left off during last season with PBKS, guiding DC to a thrilling one-wicket win against LSG at Vizag in an absolute humdinger of a contest.

Speaking on receiving guidance from Dhawan and Pietersen, Ashutosh spoke during the Star Sports Press Room that they always tell youngsters on their approach to the game, the attitude one should have and how to handle pressure situations.

Advertisement

"They tell me a lot of things--how calm you should be in those situations, how to keep your head clear. In the last match against LSG, I was talking to Kevin Pietersen. He said, 'Just play your game. Just express yourself. Believe in yourself. That's it.' I felt that he trusted me so much and believed in me. So, I wanted to dedicate that celebration to him because he is a legend," he said.

In his breakout season last year with PBKS, Ashutosh formed a great finishing duo with Shashank Singh and the two formed some memorable partnerships. Ashutosh, who received immense guidance and mentorship from ex-Indian opener Shikhar, ended the season with 189 runs in nine matches at an average of 27.00 and a strike rate of over 167, with a half-century to his name. His best score was 61.

Advertisement

In 32 T20s, Ashutosh, playing for Railways in domestic cricket, has made 838 runs at an average of 36.43 and a strike rate of over 184, with eight half-centuries and best score of 84. He has the record for the fastest T20 half-century by an Indian, in just 11 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Speaking on his mindset and approach towards the game, Ashutosh said that it all depends on the situation.

"I was not able to hit the ball from the first delivery. It got smoother after 20 balls. But it's all about the situation. If I get just two overs, I have to go for big shots from the first ball. But if I have at least 8-10 overs, the approach is different. It also depends on how many wickets we have in hand. I am very clear in my thoughts. I always focus on my work. The process is important for me. If you follow the process well, the results will come. That is what I believe in. I do not overthink or worry about what I need to do next. I am happy wherever I am, and whatever happens, I will be happy," he concluded. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)