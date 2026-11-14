“I had belief in God”: Mohit Ulva reflects on last-over heroics as India beat Pakistan to win U19 Asia Cup

Al Amerat [Oman], November 14 (ANI): India Under-19’s last-over hero Mohit Ulva credited his faith in God, self-belief, and crucial lower-order partnerships after his unbeaten 49 off just 26 deliveries propelled the Men in Blue to a thrilling one-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the 2026 ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup on Saturday.

Chasing a daunting target of 338 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, India appeared on the brink of defeat after slipping to 252/8. Walking in at number 10, Ulva launched an extraordinary counter-attack—striking five fours and three sixes—to stitch together a vital 57-run stand with Manal Chauhan (47) before sharing an unbroken 30-run partnership with Chigurupati Venkata (11*). With eight runs required off the final six deliveries, Ulva and Venkata held their nerve, culminating in Ulva lofting a boundary off the final ball to seal India’s 339/9 finish and reclaim the continental crown for a record-extending ninth time.

Named Player of the Match for his match-winning cameo, Ulva reflected on overcoming a lean tournament patch and backing himself on a batting-friendly surface.

“I had belief in God in the last over. I believe myself to be an allrounder. This tournament had not gone well for me, but I had belief that I would be able to deliver today,” Ulva said after the match. “I needed Manal's support, which he provided. I knew it was my day and I would take my team over the line. Number 10 has been a very lucky number for me as all my runs have come from here. We had belief in our batting that we could chase this down. This was a flat wicket and we were telling ourselves that if they can score this many, then we can too.”

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Manal Chauhan, whose brisk 47 off 32 balls kept India's hopes alive before he fell in the 48th over, credited the coaching staff for entrusting him with the finisher's role and revealed how emotional he felt upon his dismissal.

“I was very focused when I came out to bat. I was told to trust my process and strength by the coaches. I want to thank the support staff for trusting me with the role of the finisher. I was told to enjoy it in the middle,” Chauhan said. “I was breaking down the target and was looking for a boundary in each over because I knew I would be able to take my team close. I had tears in my eyes after I got out.”

Earlier in the chase, captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (80 off 101 balls) and opener Aaryavir Sehwag (58 off 61 balls) laid a steady foundation. Sehwag, who was named Player of the Tournament after amassing 361 runs across five matches—including a century and three half-centuries—explained that the intensity of an India-Pakistan encounter and a desire to avenge his 22-run outing in their group-stage defeat motivated him to bat through physical pain.

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“I don't feel any pain in my hand anymore. I cannot believe what I have just witnessed. I still have goosebumps. Emotions are very high whenever it is India-Pakistan,” Sehwag said. “As I had gotten out in the last match against them, I wanted to score today regardless of taking a blow on my arm. It was hurting, but I knew if I stayed in the middle, it would keep pressure on Pakistan.”

In the first innings, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first, posting an imposing 337/9 in 50 overs. Opener Usman Khan anchored the innings with a composed 107 off 111 deliveries (11 fours, three sixes), while Abdul Qadir accelerated fiercely with 80 off just 54 balls, hammering eight sixes and three fours. Pakistan skipper Farhan Yousaf added a valuable 63 off 60 balls, alongside Ahmed Hussain's 17. For India, Kavya Patel was the standout bowler with figures of 4/68, supported by Chigurupati Venkata’s three-wicket haul.

Despite Pakistan bowlers Rizwanullah (three wickets) and Niqab Shafiq (two wickets) triggering a middle-order collapse that threatened to derail India's pursuit, Ulva and Venkata’s composure in the death overs completed a memorable turnaround for the Indian colts. (ANI)

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