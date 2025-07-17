"I had planned that he will be my first name in the line-up at this venue": Bangladesh captain Litton Das on Mahendi Hasan for Colombo T20I
Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 17 (ANI): Bangladesh captain Litton Das had earmarked spinner Mahedi Hasan for the third T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium against Sri Lanka when he first saw their tour schedule.
A four-wicket haul by Mahendi Hasan and a blistering half-century by Tanzid Hasan helped Bangladesh complete a series win, defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the third T20I on Wednesday.
With this win, Bangladesh has won the T20I series by 2-1, following losses in the Test and ODI series.
"We felt that Mahedi's skills would be a perfect fit for the Colombo wicket. It doesn't mean he doesn't bowl well on other wickets. I had planned it as soon as I saw the schedule that Mahedi will be my first name in the line-up at this venue. It also doesn't mean that Mehidy [Hasan Miraz] is not a good bowler or batter. As a team leader, I will think deeply about the surface before choosing a team. A bowling-friendly surface will always make me pick Mahedi. If it is batting-friendly, Miraz will come back into the team," Litton Das said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.
Mahedi delivered a fiery spell in the powerplay, as Sri Lanka was reduced to 49/4 in 7.4 overs. Mahedi completed his four-wicket haul by removing a set Pathum Nissanka (46 in 39 balls, with four fours), reducing SL to 66/5.
Reflecting on his performance, Hasan said the ball was spinning in the last two games, so I stuck to my lines and lengths.
"I know the wickets in Sri Lanka, the ball was spinning in the last two games, so I stuck to my lines and lengths. The new ball had a bit of spin, so I tried to land it in good areas, and luckily, I was successful," Mahedi Hasan said.
Coming to the match, Kamindu Mendis (21 in 15 balls, with a four and a six) and Dasun Shanaka (35* in 25 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) delivered some useful contributions, taking SL to 132/7 in their 20 overs.
With one wicket each, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shamim Hossain were also among the wickets. During the run-chase of 133 runs, Bangladesh lost Parvez Hossain Emon for a duck, but Tanzid Hasan (73* in 47 balls, with a four and six sixes) delivered a brutal counter-attack, along with skipper Litton Das (32* in 26 balls, with two fours and a six), forming a 74-run partnership.
Tanzid stuck around till the end, along with Towhid Hridoy (27* in 25 balls, with a four and six) took their team to a win with 21 balls left.
Nuwan Thushara and Kamindu took a wicket each. Mahedi's spell earned him the 'Player of the Match' honours. (ANI)
